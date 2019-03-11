Iowa's Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon get All-Big Ten recognition

Iowa juniors Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon got All-Big Ten men’s basketball recognition Monday, as did freshman Joe Wieskamp.

Cook was named second-team all-conference in the media voting. He was joined on the coaches’ third-team by teammate Bohannon.

Cook is averaging 15.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Bohannon averages 11.8 points and 3.4 assists, and has made 38.8 percent of his 3-point shots.

Wieskamp was a member of the league’s All-Freshman team. He averages 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds for the 21-10 Hawkeyes. He is in a quintet with league Freshman of the Year Ignas Brazdeikis, Romeo Langford of Indiana, Jalen Smith of Maryland and Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois.

The coaches’ first-team had frontcourt players Bruno Fernando of Maryland, Ethan Happ of Wisconsin and Lamar Stevens of Penn State, and guards Carsen Edwards of Purdue and Cassius Winston of Michigan State. The media had Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy on the first team instead of Stevens.

Joining Cook on the media’s second team are Stevens, Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, Maryland guard Anthony Cowan and Brazdeikis. The coaches’ second-team had Simpson, Cowan, Brazdeikis, Murphy and Langford.

Cook and Bohannon share coaches third-team honors with Michigan State forward Nick Ward, Minnesota guard Amir Coffey and Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. Ward, Coffey and Palmer are on the media third-team with Langford and Indiana forward Juwan Morgan.

Other league honors:

Coach of the Year: Matt Painter, Purdue

Player of the Year: Winston

Sixth Man of the Year: Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Reaves, Penn State

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reaves was joined on the league’s All-Defensive team by Fernando, Simpson, Nojel Eastern of Purdue and Matt McQuaid of Michigan State.

l Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com