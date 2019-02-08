Sam Stoll bests Youssif Hemida as Iowa shuts out Maryland

IOWA CITY — Iowa heavyweight Sam Stoll said he is doing everything he can to improve daily and weekly.

What a difference a week made for the senior All-American.

Coming off his lone loss of the season, seventh-ranked Stoll posted a 1-0 victory over No. 10 Youssif Hemida, helping third-ranked Iowa blank Maryland 48-0 in a Big Ten Conference dual Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The shutout was the Hawkeyes’ first against a conference opponent since a 44-0 victory over Michigan State in January 2017.

“It was fine,” Stoll said. “It’s always better to move forward with a win compared to last week. There’s definitely a lot that I could do better.”

Stoll was restricted early in the season, wrestling just three matches through mid-January. He has wrestled in the last five duals, rebounding from the setback at Nebraska with his first win over a top-10 foe this season.

Iowa Coach Tom Brands said it was a much-needed, big win.

“He got ridden for four minutes and got right out tonight,” Brands said. “I was surprised the guy didn’t go down. That’s giving Sam Stoll a lot of credit that he’s earned. We have to keep going.”

He was better on the mat than he was last week, escaping just five seconds into the third period for the match’s lone point since Hemida elected to go neutral in the second. It was a drastic difference from Sunday when he surrendered two penalty points for stalling and one for riding time in a 3-0 setback to No. 11 David Jensen.

“It’s something I work on every week,” Stoll said. “I knew Hemida wasn’t going to ride me that hard. Even if he did, I would get out on him. I’m pretty confident I can get out, even on that Jensen kid if I wrestle him again.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Winning Numbers By Marc Morehouse. Relive the glory of the Kirk Ferentz era with Marc's coverage of all 143 wins leading up to Kirk Ferentz becoming Iowa's winningest coach. Order Now Don't miss a story Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen. Sign up

Stoll’s match was one of just two the Hawkeyes didn’t earn bonus points or tally first-period takedowns. Iowa (12-0, 7-0) dominated Maryland (0-9, 0-6) in all aspects, owning a 46-1 edge in takedowns and a 112-38 advantage in total match points.

“It’s never as easy as it looks and our guys made a lot of those matches look easy,” Brands said. “Came out and set the tone of the match. We’re definitely looking toward Indiana now.”

Pat Lugo gave Iowa a quick boost, recording a 23-8 technical fall over Pete Tedesco in the opener at 149. He scored four of Iowa’s 21 first-period takedowns.

“That set the tone for the whole team,” Iowa 174-pounder Mitch Bowman said. “The whole team saw what he was doing and wanted to follow him up, wanted to get in on the action. Once a good thing starts rolling it’s hard to stop. As you saw, a lot of guys kept it rolling and did an awesome job.”

Bowman returned to the lineup after missing the last three duals. He recorded a first-period fall, scoring four takedowns before hooking up a cradle and adjusting to pin Josh Ugalde in 2:44.

“It felt great to be back out there in Carver,” Bowman said. “A lot of people came out. It was a good dual.

“It really showed what we’ve been training for the last couple months.”

Even though Cash Wilcke was the other Hawkeye unable to notch a first-period takedown, he was extremely active, earning a penalty point. His aggressiveness wore down Kyle Jasenski, allowing him to score nine takedowns — seven in the last period — for a 23-9 major decision.

“The most important thing was he was giving himself opportunities,” said Brands, noting Wilcke beat Jasenski 2-0 at Midlands Championships. “There is progress there. We’ve widened the gap. We’re going to need it down the stretch.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT WEEKLY HAWKEYE NEWSLETTER Get ready for gameday with the #ONIOWA Hawkeye newsletter. I am above 13 years of age, and agree to sending policies. SIGN ME UP Thank you for signing up for our e-newsletter! You should start receiving the e-newsletters within a couple days.

Paul Glynn stepped in for third-ranked Austin DeSanto, who was suspended for his actions after the Nebraska dual that cost Iowa a team point.

Glynn, last year’s starter, earned his second dual win this season, pinning Orion Anderson in 2:46. He built a 4-1 lead and cinched up a cradle for the fall. He has been studying technique of other wrestlers online.

“There are a lot of opportunities where you’re cutting a guy and they come up kind of nonchalant,” Glynn said. “You just go for the cradle, right there.

“I’m pretty long. I have long arms. I just tried it out and it worked.”

Glynn said that he considered some options and was uncertain about his role when DeSanto joined the team. He talked with Brands and stayed at 133, creating a mutually supportive relationship with DeSanto. Glynn looks to take advantage of his opportunities.

“It means a lot,” Glynn said. “Sometimes it can be really tough being in back of the spotlight, not in the spotlight.

“I’ve been staying focused (and) dedicated.”

Alex Marinelli (165) and 125-pound NCAA champ Spencer Lee won by fall. Jacob Warner (197) and Max Murin (141) added a technical fall and major decision, respectively.

Brands said there were a lot of positives that caught his eye.

“You see the things that you see and it doesn’t matter who you’re wrestling,” Brands said. “It’s how you wrestle those situations.”

AT IOWA CITY

(Carver-Hawkeye Arena)

Iowa 48, Maryland 0

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

149 pounds – Pat Lugo (I) tech. fall Pete Tedesco, 23-8 (10,0); 157 – Kaleb Young (I) dec. Ryan Diehl, 10-4 (2,1); 165 – Alex Marinelli (I) pinned Philip Spadafora, 3:50 (2,0); 174 - Mitch Bowman (I) pinned Josh Ugalde, 2:44 (4,0); 184 – Cash Wilcke (I) major dec. Kyle Jasenski, 23-9, (9,0); 197 – Jacob Warner (I) tech. fall Niko Cappello, 24-9 (11,0); Hwt. – Sam Stoll (I) dec. Youssif Hemida, 1-0 (0,0); 125 – Spencer Lee (I) pinned Brandon Cray, :30 (1,0); 133 – Paul Glynn (I) pinned Orion Anderson, 2:46 (2,0); 141 – Max Murin (I) major dec. Danny Bertoni, 12-3 (5,0).

MEET STATISTICS

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Takedowns – Iowa 46, Maryland 1. Reversals – Iowa 0, Maryland 0. Escapes – Iowa 8, Maryland 36. Nearfall points – Iowa 4, Maryland 0. Penalty points (awarded) – Iowa 5, Maryland 0. Riding-time points – Iowa 3, Maryland 0. Total match points – Iowa 112, Maryland 38. Officials – Michael Chase, J.R. Johnson. Attendance – 9,738.

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com