Mitch Bowman, Sam Stoll win on senior night as Iowa beats Indiana

IOWA CITY — Two Iowa wrestling seniors had memorable finishes to their home careers Friday night.

Mitch Bowman and Sam Stoll both posted victories as the Hawkeyes rolled to a 37-9 win over Indiana before 8,199 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Bowman came up with a takedown in the final seven seconds to down Jacob Covaciu, 3-1, at 174. Stoll was dominant from the start, winning by a 16-6 major decision over Fletcher Miller at 285.

With the victory, the No. 3 Hawkeyes moved to 13-0 overall, 8-0 in the Big Ten. Iowa can clinch no worse than a tie for the Big Ten title with a win Sunday on the road against No. 16 Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes don’t face No. 1 Penn State in a dual and close the regular season a week from Sunday on the road with a non-conference match against No. 2 Oklahoma State.

Iowa Coach Tom Brands was proud of the way the two seniors performed, but his thoughts had already moved ahead to Sunday’s meet in Madison.

“I’m probably not as much in a frame of mind to talk about it now,” he said of their accomplishments. “We have to honor them ... but we also have to get on to the next thing.

“Bowman, there was no way he was going to let that match get away. Both guys have been great ambassadors for our program, unselfish with good leadership qualities. “

Bowman was in a scramble situation with Covaciu and was worried about stepping out of bounds and getting slapped with a penalty point.

“I remember I stayed in-bounds,” Bowman said. “Then I don’t remember and kinda blacked out and grabbed something. It feels incredible to get a win on senior night, the last night out. Carver is known for some great finishes and I thought that was a pretty good one.”

Stoll was much more in control of his final Carver match.

“There’s just no other place like it,” Stoll said. “It’s just an indescribable atmosphere. For me, tonight was just another night except for everybody telling me about it. I’m not dead, it’s not over. I’ll be back tomorrow.”

The first half of the meet saw three pins and a technical fall in the first four matches. Iowa got pins from Spencer Lee at 125 and Pat Lugo at 149 and a first period technical fall from Austin DeSanto.

Indiana got a pin at 141 as Kyle Luigs decked Max Murin in 6:15. The Hoosiers also got a win at 157 as Jake Danishek used an escape and a late takedown to post a 5-1 win over Jeren Glosser.

The Hawkeyes also got a fall from Alex Marinelli at 165 to start the second half of the meet. Jacob Warner won by major decision at 197 and Cash Wilcke won at 184.

The Hawkeyes have won or shared the Big Ten dual championships 10 times since the conference started recognizing a dual meet champion in 1999. Iowa won the title outright in 2000, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015, and shared the title in 2003, 2014 and 2016.

Indiana falls to 5-11, 1-7.

IOWA 37, INDIANA 9

125 - Spencer Lee (Iowa) pinned Elijah Oliver, 4:12

133 - Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall Paul Konrath, 18-3, 2:47

141 - Kyle Luigs (Ind.) pinned Max Murin, 6:15

149 - Pat Lugo (Iowa) pinned Fernie Luigs, 1:22

157 - Jake Danishek (Ind.) dec. Jeren Glosser, 5-1

165 - Alex Marinelli (Iowa) pinned Dillon Hoey, 2:10

174 - Mitch Bowman (Iowa) dec. Jacob Covaciu, 3-1

184 - Cash Wilcke (Iowa) dec. Norman Conley, 5-2

197 - Jacob Warner (Iowa) major dec. Jake Kleimola, 16-5

285 - Sam Stoll (Iowa) major dec. Fletcher Miller, 16-6