The kid in this Iowa Hawkeyes hype video shows up George Kittle

Five-year-old Matthew Mason is featured in an Iowa Hawkeyes hype video shared on social media by his family. It's a not to George Kittle's video that's played on the big screen at Kinnick Stadium. (Screen shot)
Five-year-old Matthew Mason is featured in an Iowa Hawkeyes hype video shared on social media by his family. It's a not to George Kittle's video that's played on the big screen at Kinnick Stadium. (Screen shot)

Looks like George Kittle has some competition on the mic for hyping up Hawkeyes fans. 

The Iowa Hawkeyes shared a video this week featuring a 5-year-old Matthew Mason taking the microphone, in a nod to the video that’s played on the big screen during home games at Kinnick Stadium featuring Kittle, the former Iowa standout and current tight end for the San Francisco 49ers.

Check out the hype video featuring Matthew, aka "Mini-Kittle," above, then see how he compares to Kittle. 

Whose do you like better?

Matthew and his family, who are from Des Moines, have been invited to the Iowa-Illinois game this weekend, where Matthew's video is expected to be played at the start of the second quarter, according to a tweet from his dad. 

