Iowa handles Iowa State for 16th straight win in Cy-Hawk wrestling series

AMES — Some of the individual matches were close. You know, those hard-fought battles you would expect in a dual between Iowa and Iowa State.

The team result was much more one-sided.

Second-ranked Iowa won eight bouts and posted four bonus-point victories, dropping No. 11 Iowa State, 29-6, in the Cy-Hawk Series wrestling dual Sunday in front of a buzzing crowd of 12,327 at Hilton Coliseum.

“The thing that I was thinking coming in here is we had four guys get bonus points,” Iowa Coach Tom Brands said in the post-dual news conference. “Bonus points are huge.”

The Hawkeyes (2-0) have won 16 straight meetings in the rivalry, including a 15-0 mark under Brands. Iowa outscored Iowa State, 90-38, in total match points and held a whopping 27-4 takedown advantage.

“We got manhandled by a very good wrestling team,” Iowa State Coach Kevin Dresser said. “I don’t think there is any way to spin it any other way than that.”

Brands said the bonus-point victories from Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Michael Kemerer and Jacob Warner were important because of the tight spots Iowa faced during the dual.

In Iowa’s one-point victory last year, the Cyclones (1-1) came out on top in most of those situations. This time, they were split with the Hawkeyes reversing results at 149 and 184.

Pat Lugo avenged two previous losses to Jarrett Degen at 149 and freshman Nelson Brands knocked off eighth-ranked Sam Colbray in matches that came down to the end.

Brands used a takedown and escape in the tiebreaker-1 for a 4-3 victory.

“I got to his legs and took him down,” Nelson Brands said. “There’s not much to that.”

The younger Brands is the son of Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands. Tom and Terry Brands were a part of memorable moments in this series. Now, Nelson made his own contribution, like his dad and uncle.

“I see it as another match,” Nelson Brands said. “I don’t really see it as a rivalry. I know it is, but I’m going to prepare the same for every match that I wrestle.”

Nelson Brands (2-0) received the nod over three-time NCAA qualifier and ninth-ranked Cash Wilcke in the first two duals of the season.

“He is doing what we like to do,” Tom Brands said. “He hustles out there. He’s explosive. He’s emotional — the right way — and we love it.

“We have another guy, Cash Wilcke, who’s doing a good job in the room as well. It’s between two guys and we’re going to put the best team on the mat every week and this week, our best, you saw it out there.”

Lugo had to fight and fend off Degen late to hold on to a 4-3 decision. Lugo notched a takedown in the first and Degen tied it with escapes in each of the first two periods. Things got interesting in the third.

As Lugo attempted a reversal with about a minute to go, a scramble swayed from possible Lugo points to him fighting off his back. Unfortunately for Iowa State, Degen was called for locked hands, which negated the nearfall.

Lugo received a penalty point and added an escape. Degen threatened late, attempting a takedown and back exposure from the neutral position. Lugo was able to hold on and a late video challenge was unsuccessful.

“Lugo, I don’t know if he really picked up on it when he was in trouble,” Tom Brands said.

Iowa State followed with a victory at 157, capitalizing where it couldn’t the previous match. The Cyclones’ sixth-ranked freshman, David Carr, scored a penalty point, takedown and two nearfall off a cradle in the final minute to beat No. 2 Kaleb Young, 6-1.

“We’ve got to clean that up,” Tom Brands said. “That is dangerous wrestling and we need to be putting our guys there.”

The dual started with a spark for the Hawkeyes thanks to two-time NCAA champion Lee and DeSanto. Lee made quick work of Alex Mackall, racking up 12 nearfall points for a 17-2 technical fall in just 2:52.

DeSanto followed with five takedowns in a 16-4 major over Todd Small at 133, giving Iowa a lead it never surrendered. Kemerer and Warner added major decisions to help the Hawkeyes pull away.

“I just wrestled my match and that was pretty much it,” Lee said. “I wanted to start the dual meet off strong, start it off with a bang, and that was kind of the plan.”

Ian Parker used a takedown with 15 seconds left in sudden victory to edge Carter Happel 6-4 at 141, joining Carr as the only Cyclones winners.

Dresser said things would have been closer on paper had they reversed a couple close matches and Iowa State was competitive in some matches. They have plenty of time in the season to improve.

“I think we have a lot of character,” Dresser said. “I think we have a lot of guys that wrestling is really important to right now and those teams improve pretty fast.”

Iowa 29, Iowa State 6

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

125 pounds – Spencer Lee (I) tech. fall Alex Mackall, 17-2 (2-0)

133 – Austin DeSanto (I) major dec. Todd Small, 16-4 (5,0)

141 – Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Carter Happel, 6-4 SV1 (2,1)

149 – Pat Lugo (I) dec. Jarrett Degen, 4-3 (1,0)

157 – David Carr (ISU) dec. Kaleb Young, 6-1 (1,0)

165 – Alex Marinelli (I) dec. Chase Straw, 13-7 (5,1)

174 – Michael Kemerer (I) major dec. Marcus Coleman, 14-5 (6,0)

184 – Nelson Brands (I) dec. Sam Colbray, 4-3 TB-1 (1,0)

197 – Jacob Warner (I) major dec. Joel Shapiro, 11-2 (4,0)

Hwt. – Tony Cassioppi (I) dec. Gannon Gremmel, 6-0 (2,0).

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns – Iowa 27, Iowa State 4. Reversals – Iowa 0, Iowa State 1. Escapes – Iowa 13, Iowa State 24. Nearfall points – Iowa 16, Iowa State 2. Penalty points (awarded) – Iowa 2, Iowa State 1. Riding-time points – Iowa 5, Iowa State 1. Total match points – Iowa 90, Iowa State 38. Attendance – 12,327.

