West Branch DE Jeff Bowie commits to Iowa football

3-star is fifth Iowan in Hawkeyes' 2021 class

Jeff Bowie of West Branch hurls the ball over the net during the Hooverball tournament at Hoover's Hometown Days in West
Jeff Bowie of West Branch hurls the ball over the net during the Hooverball tournament at Hoover's Hometown Days in West Branch on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
West Branch junior Jeffrey Bowie committed to Iowa football on Saturday.

He wrote on Twitter, “I am extremely excited to announce that I sam staying home and I am 100 percent committed to the University of Iowa!”

Bowie is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound defensive end who also had offers from Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska, among others.

He is a 3-star recruit on Rivals.com.

Bowie totaled 44.5 tackles, 15 solo tackles for loss and six solo sacks in 2019 as the Bears went 10-1 and reached the Class 1A quarterfinals.

He is the seventh player in the 2021 class for the Hawkeyes, and the fifth Iowan, joining Cedar Rapids Kennedy OL Connor Colby, Bettendorf DT Griffin Liddle, Urbandale LB Jaden Harrell and Roland-Story athlete Zach Twedt.

