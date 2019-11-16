Iowa Football

Iowa football vs. Minnesota: Live updates, how to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleckbefore the game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The 20th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) will try to spoil No. 8 Minnesota’s (9-0, 6-0) perfect season while retaining the Floyd of Rosedale trophy Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Scoring summary

IOWA — Nico Ragaini 21 pass from Nate Stanley; pass failed (6-0 IOWA, 11:26 1st)

IOWA — Tyler Goodson 10 run; Keith Duncan kick (13-0 IOWA, 0:18 1st)

1st Quarter thread

0:18 1st: Iowa 13, Minnesota 0

Quite a first quarter for Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson. He rushed for 75 yards on eight carries, including a 10-yard TD in which he powered through a defender over the goal line.

5:45 1st: Brock Walker missed a 50-yard field goal after a Gophers timeout. Iowa's Brady Reiff and Chauncey Golston teamed up to sack Tanner Morgan for a 4-yard loss on third-and-9 to set up the field goal attempt.

11:26 1st: Iowa 6, Minnesota 0

An eight-play, 75-yard drive qualifies as a good start for the Hawkeyes. Nate Stanley hit Nico Ragaini near the right sideline for a 21-yard TD. The Hawkeyes converted a fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 32 the previous play when Stanley found tight end Nate Wieting for an 11-yard gain.

The snap on the extra point attempt was botched.

Pregame links

» Floyd of Rosedale, 1999 and now: The parallels for Minnesota and Iowa

» Former Iowa QB Matt Sherman selling a hot Gophers product

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

» Fun Facts: Minnesota-Iowa, the Nature Boy Ric Flair edition

» Minnesota magnitude: This is a very different Floyd week for Iowa

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Minnesota

Watch, listen live

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: Fox

Watch onlineFox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen onlineTuneIn

