Iowa football vs. Minnesota: Live updates, how to watch

The 20th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) will try to spoil No. 8 Minnesota’s (9-0, 6-0) perfect season while retaining the Floyd of Rosedale trophy Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Scoring summary

IOWA — Nico Ragaini 21 pass from Nate Stanley; pass failed (6-0 IOWA, 11:26 1st)

IOWA — Tyler Goodson 10 run; Keith Duncan kick (13-0 IOWA, 0:18 1st)

1st Quarter thread

0:18 1st: Iowa 13, Minnesota 0

Quite a first quarter for Iowa freshman running back Tyler Goodson. He rushed for 75 yards on eight carries, including a 10-yard TD in which he powered through a defender over the goal line.

5:45 1st: Brock Walker missed a 50-yard field goal after a Gophers timeout. Iowa's Brady Reiff and Chauncey Golston teamed up to sack Tanner Morgan for a 4-yard loss on third-and-9 to set up the field goal attempt.

11:26 1st: Iowa 6, Minnesota 0

An eight-play, 75-yard drive qualifies as a good start for the Hawkeyes. Nate Stanley hit Nico Ragaini near the right sideline for a 21-yard TD. The Hawkeyes converted a fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 32 the previous play when Stanley found tight end Nate Wieting for an 11-yard gain.

The snap on the extra point attempt was botched.

