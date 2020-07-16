Iowa football press conference with Kirk Ferentz: Watch live at 2 p.m.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and three Hawkeye football players will meet with the media at 2 p.m. Thursday in Iowa City. A live stream and updates will be available here.
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Poll: Older Iowa voters strongly support absentee voting option
- University of Iowa eyeing support, resources for employees after Iowa City school district decision
- 16-year-old Fairfax boy accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl asks judge to move case to juvenile court
- 16-year-old Fairfax boy accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl asks judge to move case to juvenile court
- Hannah Bridgewater’s speed ignites North Linn softball, then her slam makes it a quick night
- Alliant Energy Transportation changes name to Travero