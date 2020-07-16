Iowa football press conference with Kirk Ferentz: Watch live at 2 p.m.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and three Hawkeye football players will meet with the media at 2 p.m. Thursday in Iowa City. A live stream and updates will be available here.

 

MORE Live Video ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Pints and Politics - August 13, 2020

Watch: Drew Wagner plea in fatal stabbing of Chris Bagley

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, June 18

Watch replay: Iowa AD Gary Barta's June 15 press conference

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Chew on This: Military-themed restaurant opens, a Zio Johno's closes in Cedar Rapids

Test Iowa is a failure

Father of Malik Sheets hopes S10,000 reward will lead to son's killer

Mother of missing girl, Breasia Terrell, clings to hope as search continues

Target, CVS join growing list of national retail chains requiring masks

Trending