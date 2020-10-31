Iowa football vs. Northwestern: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

It’s a strange home-opening Saturday for the Iowa football team. No fans (other than the players’ parents). A cool last day of October. A Big Ten opponent. But it’s Hawkeye football at Kinnick Stadium nonetheless.

Can Iowa (0-1, 0-1) rebound against Northwestern (1-0, 1-0) after a season-opening loss to Purdue in this shortened season?

Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.

Iowa vs. Northwestern game details

Kickoff time: 2:35 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN.com

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 202

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa vs. Northwestern predictions

Mike Hlas — Jim Chipokas, a lifelong avid supporter of the Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals and Cedar Rapids, died this week. His complaining phone calls to me after Iowa lost a football game will be missed, almost as much as his laughter and kindness. Iowa 31, Northwestern 21

Jeff Johnson — I originally predicted here that Purdue would beat Iowa last week but changed it with the Rondale Moore not-playing news. Honest I did! Iowa 23, Northwestern 19

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

J.R. Ogden — There are too many “trophy games,” but this has become a heck of a rivalry. Iowa 28, Northwestern 25

Ben Visser — It’s impossible to know what to expect for a first game during a pandemic. I’m sure Iowa’s figured some stuff out. Iowa 24, Northwestern 17

Beth Malicki — With seven additional weeks to prepare, this home opener should include the most darling appetizers and goody bags. Because if I had seven more weeks to prep for a big event, say a wedding, that’s what I’d add. Iowa 24, Northwestern 21

Todd Brommelkamp — Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Avoid 0-2 starts. Some things are just common sense. Iowa 23, Northwestern 21

More Iowa football coverage

» Iowa-Northwestern football is an even series in the 21st century. Is it a rivalry?

» Iowa football vs. Northwestern breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Fun Facts: Northwestern-Iowa, Stephen Colbert edition

» Is Sam LaPorta the next great Iowa tight end? Sure looks like he’s on his way there

» Northwestern isn’t necessarily a must win for Iowa, but the game’s importance is up there

» The biggest fans - players’ parents - are at Big Ten 2020 football games

» Iowa football: 5 things to know about Northwestern