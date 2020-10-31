Iowa Football

Iowa football vs. Northwestern: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs after catch in front of Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander (36) during the fir
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs after catch in front of Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander (36) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)
The Gazette

It’s a strange home-opening Saturday for the Iowa football team. No fans (other than the players’ parents). A cool last day of October. A Big Ten opponent. But it’s Hawkeye football at Kinnick Stadium nonetheless.

Can Iowa (0-1, 0-1) rebound against Northwestern (1-0, 1-0) after a season-opening loss to Purdue in this shortened season?

Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.

Iowa vs. Northwestern game details

Kickoff time: 2:35 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN.com

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 202

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa vs. Northwestern predictions

Mike Hlas — Jim Chipokas, a lifelong avid supporter of the Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals and Cedar Rapids, died this week. His complaining phone calls to me after Iowa lost a football game will be missed, almost as much as his laughter and kindness. Iowa 31, Northwestern 21

Jeff Johnson — I originally predicted here that Purdue would beat Iowa last week but changed it with the Rondale Moore not-playing news. Honest I did! Iowa 23, Northwestern 19

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

J.R. Ogden — There are too many “trophy games,” but this has become a heck of a rivalry. Iowa 28, Northwestern 25

Ben Visser — It’s impossible to know what to expect for a first game during a pandemic. I’m sure Iowa’s figured some stuff out. Iowa 24, Northwestern 17

Beth Malicki — With seven additional weeks to prepare, this home opener should include the most darling appetizers and goody bags. Because if I had seven more weeks to prep for a big event, say a wedding, that’s what I’d add. Iowa 24, Northwestern 21

Todd Brommelkamp — Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Avoid 0-2 starts. Some things are just common sense. Iowa 23, Northwestern 21

More Iowa football coverage

» Iowa-Northwestern football is an even series in the 21st century. Is it a rivalry?

» Iowa football vs. Northwestern breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Fun Facts: Northwestern-Iowa, Stephen Colbert edition

» Is Sam LaPorta the next great Iowa tight end? Sure looks like he’s on his way there

» Northwestern isn’t necessarily a must win for Iowa, but the game’s importance is up there

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

Need a Holiday Gift? Check out 135 Years of Gazette Headlines highlighting significant events in history and The Gazette's coverage dating back to 1883!

Buy Now

» The biggest fans - players’ parents - are at Big Ten 2020 football games

» Iowa football: 5 things to know about Northwestern

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa-Northwestern football is an even series in the 21st century. Is it a rivalry?

Iowa football vs. Northwestern breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

Diamond Dave's day at Kinnick

Marc Morehouse leaves The Gazette, but 'don't call it a retirement'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa sets daily record with 2,617 new COVID-19 cases

Local officials plead with public to follow COVID-19 safety measures as cases rise

Retailers see Kingston Village as up and coming, despite pandemic's effects

Iowa hospitals will be overrun by surge in new cases, says UIHC epidemiologist

Iowa City, like other college towns, expects census undercount

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.