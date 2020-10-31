Iowa football vs. Northwestern: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

It’s a strange home-opening Saturday for the Iowa football team. No fans (other than the players’ parents). A cool last day of October. A Big Ten opponent. But it’s Hawkeye football at Kinnick Stadium nonetheless.
Can Iowa (0-1, 0-1) rebound against Northwestern (1-0, 1-0) after a season-opening loss to Purdue in this shortened season?
Find all the viewing details, plus our staff picks here.
Iowa vs. Northwestern game details
Kickoff time: 2:35 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN.com
Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]
Satellite radio: Sirius XM 202
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa
Iowa vs. Northwestern predictions
Mike Hlas — Jim Chipokas, a lifelong avid supporter of the Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals and Cedar Rapids, died this week. His complaining phone calls to me after Iowa lost a football game will be missed, almost as much as his laughter and kindness. Iowa 31, Northwestern 21
Jeff Johnson — I originally predicted here that Purdue would beat Iowa last week but changed it with the Rondale Moore not-playing news. Honest I did! Iowa 23, Northwestern 19
J.R. Ogden — There are too many “trophy games,” but this has become a heck of a rivalry. Iowa 28, Northwestern 25
Ben Visser — It’s impossible to know what to expect for a first game during a pandemic. I’m sure Iowa’s figured some stuff out. Iowa 24, Northwestern 17
Beth Malicki — With seven additional weeks to prepare, this home opener should include the most darling appetizers and goody bags. Because if I had seven more weeks to prep for a big event, say a wedding, that’s what I’d add. Iowa 24, Northwestern 21
Todd Brommelkamp — Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Avoid 0-2 starts. Some things are just common sense. Iowa 23, Northwestern 21
