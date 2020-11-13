Iowa football at Minnesota: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Friday Night Lights meets Floyd of Rosedale as Iowa (1-2, 1-2) visits Minnesota (1-2, 1-2) Friday night in their annual Big Ten football battle for the bronze pig trophy.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa at Minnesota game details

Kickoff time: 6:05 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 380

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa at Minnesota predictions

Mike Hlas — The winner gets some bronze thing. Iowa 27, Minnesota 24

Jeff Johnson — I will give P.J. Fleck $25 if he goes on Zoom and reads “Everyone Poops” to me and the guys in the sports department. Iowa 27, Minnesota 23

J.R. Ogden — I doubted the Hawkeyes and paid the price. I’m still not convinced either ... about either team. Iowa 28, Minnesota 21

Ben Visser — It’s gotta be hard to row a boat with a bronze pig in the boat. Luckily, Minnesota doesn’t have that problem. Iowa retains Floyd of Rosedale. Iowa 24, Minnesota 20

Beth Malicki — At this point in the pandemic I’m shocked to learn someone isn’t in quarantine or isolation. And I’m just petty enough to freak out when someone interchanges those two terms. Iowa 33, Minnesota 27

Todd Brommelkamp — I hope Bob Brooks and Sid Hartman are enjoying this one somewhere. Bob more than Sid when all is said than done. Iowa 35, Minnesota 21

