Iowa Football

Iowa football at Minnesota: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linem
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (77), Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Shaun Beyer (42), and Iowa Hawkeyes fullback Monte Pottebaum (38) at an Iowa Hawkeyes football game with the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Friday Night Lights meets Floyd of Rosedale as Iowa (1-2, 1-2) visits Minnesota (1-2, 1-2) Friday night in their annual Big Ten football battle for the bronze pig trophy.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa at Minnesota game details

Kickoff time: 6:05 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 380

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa at Minnesota predictions

Mike Hlas — The winner gets some bronze thing. Iowa 27, Minnesota 24

Jeff Johnson — I will give P.J. Fleck $25 if he goes on Zoom and reads “Everyone Poops” to me and the guys in the sports department. Iowa 27, Minnesota 23

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

J.R. Ogden — I doubted the Hawkeyes and paid the price. I’m still not convinced either ... about either team. Iowa 28, Minnesota 21

Ben Visser — It’s gotta be hard to row a boat with a bronze pig in the boat. Luckily, Minnesota doesn’t have that problem. Iowa retains Floyd of Rosedale. Iowa 24, Minnesota 20

Beth Malicki — At this point in the pandemic I’m shocked to learn someone isn’t in quarantine or isolation. And I’m just petty enough to freak out when someone interchanges those two terms. Iowa 33, Minnesota 27

Todd Brommelkamp — I hope Bob Brooks and Sid Hartman are enjoying this one somewhere. Bob more than Sid when all is said than done. Iowa 35, Minnesota 21

More Iowa football coverage

» Iowa football at Minnesota breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» A Minnesota governor named Floyd used a pig to lessen hateful tension

» Left side, right side, guard, tackle, Iowa’s Mark Kallenberger can play anywhere

» Fun Facts: Iowa-Minnesota, Alex Trebek edition

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Awards

Recognizing milestone achievements from individuals and organizations in the business community. New interviews posted daily.

View the Recipients
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book available for Pre-Order

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

» Iowa special teams being special has become a regular thing

» Because of COVID-19, one game at a time has never been truer

» Iowa football: 5 things to know about Minnesota

» Iowa football depth chart: Ihmir Smith-Marsette back listed as starting receiver

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa takes its turn in Big Ten's Friday night football schedule at Minnesota

Lawsuit officially filed on behalf of 13 former Iowa football players

Iowa football at Minnesota breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

A Minnesota governor named Floyd used a pig to lessen hateful tension

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Linn County Jail reports 31 virus cases among inmates and staff

Cedar Rapids hospitals suspend elective procedures

Iowa surpasses 170,000 coronavirus cases, Linn County exceeds 10,000

Cedar Rapids teachers, families prepare for two weeks of virtual learning

Here's where area school districts stand on virtual instruction

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.