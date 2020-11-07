Iowa Football

Iowa football vs. Michigan State: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

The Hawkeyes celebrate a touchdown reception by wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) in the first quarter of their football
The Hawkeyes celebrate a touchdown reception by wide receiver Brandon Smith (12) in the first quarter of their football game against Northwestern Wildcats at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

After back-to-back close losses to open a Big Ten-only 2020 football season, Iowa (0-2) seeks to get into the win column Saturday when it hosts Michigan State (1-1) at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa vs. Michigan State game details

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 210

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa vs. Michigan State predictions

Mike Hlas — Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi has a wonderful football name, but my faves in major-college football 2020 are Sincere McCormick, Spencer Rattler, Smoke Monday and Storm Duck. They’re real names, and they’re spectacular. Iowa 31, Michigan State 17

Jeff Johnson — Last week, I just couldn’t see Iowa dropping to 0-2. This week, I just can’t see Iowa dropping to 0-3. Iowa 27, Michigan State 20

J.R. Ogden — Starting to think this is going to be a long season for the Hawkeyes. A very long season. Michigan State 21, Iowa 10

Ben Visser — Could be a Rocky game for Michigan State. Iowa 24, Michigan State 21

Beth Malicki — My pick ’ems are shaping up to be a more accurate guess than most pollsters’ election predictions, which isn’t saying much. Iowa 20, Michigan State 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Good spot to catch MSU off a big rivalry win. That’s all I can do to justify any faith in this pick. Iowa 21, Michigan State 17

More Iowa football coverage

» Iowa football vs. Michigan State breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» ‘I’ve had this game circled’: Rocky Lombardi returns to Iowa as Michigan State’s starting QB

» For Iowa football this year, a Kinnick game isn’t a Kinnick game

» Jay Johnson: From Northern Iowa QB to Michigan State offensive coordinator

» Fun Facts: Michigan State-Iowa, the Richard Nixon edition

» A 23-year-old freshman from Australia, Iowa’s Tory Taylor makes an impact in first season punting in American football

» Reason to believe: Kirk Ferentz says he doesn’t feel this Iowa football season will go off the rails

» Iowa football: 5 things to know about Michigan State

The Gazette

