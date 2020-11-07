Iowa football vs. Michigan State: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

After back-to-back close losses to open a Big Ten-only 2020 football season, Iowa (0-2) seeks to get into the win column Saturday when it hosts Michigan State (1-1) at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa vs. Michigan State game details

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 210

Listen online: TuneIn

Iowa vs. Michigan State predictions

Mike Hlas — Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi has a wonderful football name, but my faves in major-college football 2020 are Sincere McCormick, Spencer Rattler, Smoke Monday and Storm Duck. They’re real names, and they’re spectacular. Iowa 31, Michigan State 17

Jeff Johnson — Last week, I just couldn’t see Iowa dropping to 0-2. This week, I just can’t see Iowa dropping to 0-3. Iowa 27, Michigan State 20

J.R. Ogden — Starting to think this is going to be a long season for the Hawkeyes. A very long season. Michigan State 21, Iowa 10

Ben Visser — Could be a Rocky game for Michigan State. Iowa 24, Michigan State 21

Beth Malicki — My pick ’ems are shaping up to be a more accurate guess than most pollsters’ election predictions, which isn’t saying much. Iowa 20, Michigan State 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Good spot to catch MSU off a big rivalry win. That’s all I can do to justify any faith in this pick. Iowa 21, Michigan State 17

More Iowa football coverage

