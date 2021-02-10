Tim Polasek leaving Iowa football program

IOWA CITY — Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek is leaving to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Wyoming.

Polasek joined the Hawkeye staff in 2017 after a three-year stint as offensive coordinator and running backs coach at North Dakota State University. Polasek will reunite with head coach Craig Bohl at Wyoming. The two previously worked together at North Dakota State.

“His experience coaching on the offensive side of the football is going to add great value as we continue to re-engineer and improve our offense going into the 2021 season,” Bohl said in a news release.

Pitter patter, cowboys are gettin a good one, love ya coach, I’ll be out to see ya soon @CoachTimIowa https://t.co/qcys80HZWI — Tristan Wirfs (@TristanWirfs74) February 10, 2021

“To reunite with Coach Bohl, a true mentor of mine, is very special,” Polasek said in the release. “I can’t wait to get to Laramie to see the first-class facilities and meet everyone in the program.”

Iowa led the Big Ten in red zone offense, ranked second in scoring and third in fewest tackles for loss allowed under Polasek. Polasek’s offensive line featured first-round NFL draft pick and now rookie Super Bowl champion Tristan Wirfs, who recently was named the highest graded player in Super Bowl LV by Pro Football Focus.

“A huge thank you to Kirk Ferentz for taking a shot on an offensive coach who had never coached the O-line,” Polasek said. “I’ve learned so much in my four years at Iowa, and I will forever be grateful. He taught me what is really important in this business and what is just noise.

“In my time at Iowa, I can honestly say that I learned something from him every day. Coach Ferentz and his staff exemplify what it is to be true professionals.”

Polasek enjoyed an offseason recruiting haul with one of the best offensive lines in the country, including three four-star and two three-star recruits.

