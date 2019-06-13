oniowapod talks Oliver Martin, Iowa football kickoff times, Big Ten West favorites and more

ON IOWA PODCAST

Iowa City West’s Oliver Martin returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the first half of their Class 4A championship football game against the West Des Moines Dowling Maroons at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Here’s a little 2-hour podcast to break the ice of the horse latitudes, you know, that part of the summer where there’s not a whole lot going on in football.

There was a little going on in Iowa football last week.

Lots of kickoff times trickled out. Scott Dochterman and I talk about the times and the teams. We’ve been doing various posts on Iowa’s 2019 schedule, so we brought that to the podcast.

We ranked the Big Ten West as far as favorites.

We talk Iowa wide receiver. The Hawkeyes added former Iowa City West star Oliver Martin, Buffalo WR/Illinois native Charlie Jones and Central Michigan’s Jack Combs. Combs will be eligible this year as a walk-on. Don’t count on Martin and Jones gaining eligibility. Just be pleasantly surprised if it happens.

Bottom line is we’ll see if it works.

We answered a ton of Twitter questions. It’s probably time to hire a Twitter questions editor. Maybe shave that to the five best. I don’t know. The podcast constantly evolves, kind of like football.

We’ll probably talk to everyone again in a couple of weeks.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on iTunesStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

