Iowa Football

On Iowa Podcast: Bob Sanders, O-line play and Iowa-Purdue

Iowa defensive back Bob Sanders poses for a photo during the team's annual media day on Friday, Aug. 9, 2002, in Iowa City. (The Gazette)
Iowa defensive back Bob Sanders poses for a photo during the team's annual media day on Friday, Aug. 9, 2002, in Iowa City. (The Gazette)

You’re going to have to listen to the entire deal to get to the good part.

How’s that for a tease?

Kidding. We found out late in the #oniowapod that Bob Sanders is the honorary captain for the Hawkeyes this week. Scott immediately switched his prediction to 100-0 Hawkeyes. I was already throwing Iowa and the points.

I think the Bob as honorary captain is kind of overkill this week. Yes, Purdue has been tricky. If Iowa drops this one, it’s the worst one. I don’t think it comes to that. Elitesportsbook.com has the Hawkeyes at 17.5-point faves. Do that.

This did lead to a discussion on best Hawkeyes of the Ferentz era. Bob is the one. He was the program’s Keanu Reeves before Keanu Reeves was America’s Keanu Reeves.

We talked a lot about line play, running backs, stuff the defense needs to tighten up. We talked a little about “tough questions,” but not really. Sometimes, stuff gets so tiresome it’s not worth bringing up. Creates some sort of misery warp that we don’t really care to deal with anymore.

We dug into the mailbag and took this to almost 2 1/2 hours. Everyone got their money’s worth, I think.

Thanks to ELITE Sportsbook for the sponsorship. Thanks to you listeners for the participation and the camaraderie. You’re keeping your sense of humor and you do make us laugh every week.

Enjoy the game.

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hlastradamus Odds Pod: Picking futures and Week 8 college football games

Purdue football brings freshman flurry into game against Iowa

Iowa football mailbag: Iowa has had 6 offensive coordinators in 41 seasons ...

Fun Facts: Purdue-Iowa, the Man on the Moon edition

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hy-Vee customers hit chain with class action lawsuit over data breach

Chew on This: Short's Burger & Shine comes to Marion and Enjoyabowl to Iowa City

Delaney: 'I need Iowa to step forward'

Companies are recruiting employees for start of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois

What we know now about the RAGBRAI fallout and the future of the ride(s)

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.