On Iowa Podcast: Bob Sanders, O-line play and Iowa-Purdue

You’re going to have to listen to the entire deal to get to the good part.

How’s that for a tease?

Kidding. We found out late in the #oniowapod that Bob Sanders is the honorary captain for the Hawkeyes this week. Scott immediately switched his prediction to 100-0 Hawkeyes. I was already throwing Iowa and the points.

I think the Bob as honorary captain is kind of overkill this week. Yes, Purdue has been tricky. If Iowa drops this one, it’s the worst one. I don’t think it comes to that. Elitesportsbook.com has the Hawkeyes at 17.5-point faves. Do that.

This did lead to a discussion on best Hawkeyes of the Ferentz era. Bob is the one. He was the program’s Keanu Reeves before Keanu Reeves was America’s Keanu Reeves.

We talked a lot about line play, running backs, stuff the defense needs to tighten up. We talked a little about “tough questions,” but not really. Sometimes, stuff gets so tiresome it’s not worth bringing up. Creates some sort of misery warp that we don’t really care to deal with anymore.

We dug into the mailbag and took this to almost 2 1/2 hours. Everyone got their money’s worth, I think.

Thanks to ELITE Sportsbook for the sponsorship. Thanks to you listeners for the participation and the camaraderie. You’re keeping your sense of humor and you do make us laugh every week.

Enjoy the game.