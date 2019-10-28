Iowa Football

On Iowa Podcast, Bye Week 2: Electric Boogaloo

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) reacts after intercepting a pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (David Banks/Associated Press)
It’s a bye week. Yes, I know it should be “idle” week, but I’m going to live a little by calling it “bye week.” I’m edgy like that.

Scott Dochterman and I talked a long time today. Sorry about that, but this one turned into two dudes talking college football.

I did answer everyone’s Twitter questions this week, too. That always puts some air into this.

We have availability with a few assistant coaches Tuesday. So, there will be a couple more stories this week. I hope to be fishing by Wednesday, don’t know if it’ll be ice or open water, but there will be fishing.

Programming note: We will be back to regular time next Thursday.

We hired a new Michigan State coach, came up with a proactive approach for offense and defense for Iowa vs. Wisconsin and highly recommend State Street Brats next weekend.

Enjoy the bye. Too bad about the college football schedule this week, though.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

 

