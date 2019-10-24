On Iowa Podcast: Iowa-Northwestern preview and Derrick Foster on running backs

This is where the road meets … well, the road. Iowa and Northwestern value defense over everything. Maybe even life itself.

Let’s go over the scores of the last seven meetings between coaches who played linebacker in college: 14-10, 17-10, 38-31 (!!!!), 40-10 (!!!???), 48-7 (wha??!!), 17-10 (more like it) and 28-17 (sort of a huh).

Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats have out-Iowa’d Iowa in the close ones. When the dam has broken, however, the Hawkeyes have run through NU.

This one pits one of the conference’s worst offenses against one that has been OK at times and will be replacing its best wide receiver this week.

I’m not going to pump this full of glitter for you. I know I’ve referenced this already, but when I was in grad school at Iowa, I painted dorms, worked at Dirty John’s and a couple of video stores. My friend and I, between drinking miles of beer and hanging out in the kiddie pool we set up on Iowa Ave. between our dilapidated house and the street, would often peruse the Iowa City Press-Citizen for jobs.

We found one for what I presume was a meat packing plant. It was kind of shady, like the beginning of a slasher film. Number and an address and you show up and there’s a dude with a chainsaw. The part of the ad that kept two Dubuquers, who actually did work at the meat packing plant for like two hours, from answering was “You will get bloody and wet.”

Here’s to painting dorms with Wayne. We did the towers. I think we lasted maybe two weeks.

Don’t expect a modern-art masterpiece.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This week, we welcomed Iowa running backs coach Derrick Foster to the #oniowapod. We talked about bringing along true freshman running back Tyler Goodson, some of the things Iowa needs to do to improve the running game and making the transition from living in the south (warm) to living in the north (it’s going to get cold, trust us).

Actually, Foster went to Southwest Baptist in southwest Missouri, so he claims some Midwestern-ness. Good stories. Thanks so much to coach Foster for joining us.

Next week is a bye, but Scott Dochterman and I will podcast. The Big Ten slate is awful next week, so we’re going to try to have some fun with that. Maybe a drinking game. We’ll see. It’s rarely what you want out of Hamm’s and always more what Hamm’s will take from you.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or Soundcloud.