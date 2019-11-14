Iowa Football

#oniowapod: There's the future, but there's really the now

Everyone wants to turn the page, but you don't really want Minnesota to do that for you

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck before a 2017 game at Kinnick Stadium. (The Gazette)
Here’s a Pig Game that’s all about Minnesota. Feels weird, yes, but what comes around does go around in football. Eventually.

That’s No. 20 Iowa’s job this week, making sure what comes around doesn’t come around and that the relationship it has enjoyed with Minnesota goes on as regularly scheduled.

It feels like Minnesota’s turn. But the No. 8 Gophers still have to make it their turn.

We lifted the moratorium on future Iowa coaches and play that game, briefly, this week. Hey, gotta give the people what they want, right?

We talk about the offense and a little bit about what we’d do, what it is or isn’t and/or hasn’t been. I’m still stuck on recruiting and development of offensive linemen, but Scott makes a compelling argument for doing something different in the running game. It hasn’t just been this year. That’s the first thing everyone probably has to understand. This has been a bit of a zit for the Hawkeyes the last three or so years.

Still, three games left. Potential for 10 wins with the bowl game. This isn’t a bad season, this is a frustrating season.

The Hawkeyes can do something about it this weekend, which is their last shot at a quality win, pending the bowl matchup, in 2019.

Thanks for listening to the podcast! Please click through the photos to check season passing charts and targets for Iowa QB, WRs and TEs.

Thanks to ELITE Sportsbook for the sponsorship!

