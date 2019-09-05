On Iowa Podcast: Reviewing the season-opener, moving to Big Ten play

You’re going to hear some Bears-Packers nonsense. The greatest rivalry in sports happens tonight. One half of the #oniowapod loves America and babies and puppies. The other half is a Bears fan.

You can guess which is which.

Scott Dochterman and I didn’t do much of that. I did sense Scott is confident about tonight’s matchup. I thought I’d be dead before the Bears mattered again. Oh well.

You come to us for Hawkeyes, and there’s almost 2.5 hours of it.

We reviewed the Miami (Ohio) game and get into Rutgers. UMass was one of the worst defenses in FBS last year and it replaced like nine starters. Maybe that was a little fool’s gold last week for the Scarlet Knights. But you know Rutgers had its problems last year, too. It was 1-11. It needed a gimme out of the gate and it got it, with 11 plays of 20-plus yards.

How will that pair with an Iowa secondary that had a training day last week?

We took a ton of your Twitter questions. Smelling some disappoint in regard to A.J. Epenesa last week. We really need to edit out “fantasy football.” No, Epenesa didn’t pick up his OT and throw him out of the stadium and then stab his fingers into the FieldTurf and shake it until the QB tripped. He had a human night, that included extra attention in pass pro. As AJE said after the game, “I have to get used to that.”

We picked against the spread for our Big Ten picks this week.

Thanks for listening! Enjoy the game.

