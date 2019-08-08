oniowapod looks ahead to Iowa football media day

The On Iowa Podcast decided to get a jump on media day.

Why not?

We went long off the top with a discussion led by a couple of topics The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman covered this week: Five potential breakout players and some statistics that will show up and matter for the 2019 Hawkeyes.

The players discussion spiraled into mostly the “underappreciated player” category. But, yeah, it’s going to be fun to see what defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon can do and what Tyler Linderbaum can be at center.

Media day is here. It’s a day where you can forget about writing your version of the “Encyclopedia Hawkeye.” You make a plan, go in and try to be smart with your time. Yes, sounding like a football coach more and more every day. Sigh.

We hit a ton of Twitter questions. Everyone was on their game.

Wait, someone did ask about changing “Back in Black” for the Penn State game because that’s the gold uniform night. I know, I know, it’s preseason for everyone.

Yes, I’m loose from the noose, forevermore.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play or Soundcloud.