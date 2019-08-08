ON IOWA PODCAST

#oniowapod looks ahead to Iowa football media day

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is interviewed on the practice field at the Hansen Football Performance Center during the 2018 University of Iowa Football Media Day in Iowa City on Friday, August 10, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) is interviewed on the practice field at the Hansen Football Performance Center during the 2018 University of Iowa Football Media Day in Iowa City on Friday, August 10, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES

12:48PM | Thu, August 08, 2019

#oniowapod looks ahead to Iowa football media day

04:11PM | Thu, July 25, 2019

#oniowapod is back from Big Ten Media Days

03:06PM | Thu, June 13, 2019

#oniowapod talks Oliver Martin, Iowa football kickoff times, Big Ten West favori ...

01:48PM | Thu, May 23, 2019

#oniowapod has 2 hours of Iowa football, basketball talk to bring you to summer

01:21PM | Mon, April 29, 2019

#oniowapod wraps up Iowa spring football

04:22PM | Thu, April 25, 2019

#oniowapod has thoughts on the NFL Draft and Iowa's coordinator press conference ...
View More ON IOWA PODCAST Articles

The On Iowa Podcast decided to get a jump on media day.

Why not?

We went long off the top with a discussion led by a couple of topics The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman covered this week: Five potential breakout players and some statistics that will show up and matter for the 2019 Hawkeyes.

The players discussion spiraled into mostly the “underappreciated player” category. But, yeah, it’s going to be fun to see what defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon can do and what Tyler Linderbaum can be at center.

Media day is here. It’s a day where you can forget about writing your version of the “Encyclopedia Hawkeye.” You make a plan, go in and try to be smart with your time. Yes, sounding like a football coach more and more every day. Sigh.

We hit a ton of Twitter questions. Everyone was on their game.

Wait, someone did ask about changing “Back in Black” for the Penn State game because that’s the gold uniform night. I know, I know, it’s preseason for everyone.

Yes, I’m loose from the noose, forevermore.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on iTunesStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

MORE ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES ...

#oniowapod is back from Big Ten Media Days

#oniowapod talks Oliver Martin, Iowa football kickoff times, Big Ten West favorites and more

#oniowapod has 2 hours of Iowa football, basketball talk to bring you to summer

#oniowapod wraps up Iowa spring football

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

UI Hospital nurses face long delays in pay for extra shifts

White Sox-Yankees coming to Field of Dreams in 2020

Iowa City, North Liberty turn to trap-neuter-return to control feral cats

At Loosies, loose meat sandwiches, pie and conversation on menu at new Cedar Rapids restaurant

Six 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in Central City Saturday for Passport to Victory

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.