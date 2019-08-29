On Iowa Podcast: Game week is finally here

July/August is the hardest part of this.

Players have camp. That’s when they establish themselves for 2019. It’s obviously hugely important. You know all of those T-shirts players get? They should get one that says “I survived camp and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.”

You guys go crazy with the waiting. You have the Hawkeyes winning the natty one minute and then going winless the next. You see a superstar quarterback or you see a problem. You have nothing to go on except emotion and allegiance. Those generally don’t help in a waiting situation.

We go crazy. We have no data and really no basis to make any sort of prediction for the season. And yet … I think both members of the #oniowapod have the Hawkeyes going 9-3 and repping the West Division in Indianapolis. Hey, why not start the season with a big, huge guess that can totally blow up in your face?

The talking season is over, so enjoy this podcast, which is 100 percent talking.

You know what I mean.

Football time.

We talk the season, go off on scheduling tangents, do the Twitter questions and make some picks.

Did you know there’s football tonight?

Football time.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or Soundcloud.