On Iowa Podcast: The 2019 Cy-Hawk preview

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell before last year's Cy-Hawk game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sep. 8, 2018. (The Gazette)
Dunh, dunh, dunh.

Does that still work for “dramatic organ” sound? Or am I just old? I know, I’m old. People don’t remember dramatic orchestral music in movies or shows. I mean, how old is “Jaws” now?

It’s the Cy-Hawk thing.

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman makes a really good point in our podcast. The ESPN College GameDay thing hasn’t crept over to the eastern side of the state. Everyone seems to be going on with their lives in a normal way. “Seems.”

Meanwhile in Ames, the Cyclones have been enveloped in the nuttiness. The hype hydrant was sprung open by someone in a mascot head and Busch Light is raining out. I’m sure the folks in Ames’ Busch Light mines have been working overtime all week.

It’s hard to pick against Iowa’s scrimmage play. Both sides of the ball. That said, I’m not sure Iowa State’s defense isn’t the best unit headed into this. Can Iowa contain Brock Purdy and limit the RPO damage? Can Iowa State hold Iowa to less than 3.5 yards a carry?

Everyone, have fun. This is great for our state.

The #oniowapod is sponsored by ELITE Sportsbook. Listen below or subscribe and download at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud

