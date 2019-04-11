Iowa Football

It's Iowa running game week for the #oniowapod

Where do the Hawkeye running backs, offensive line stand this spring?

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) cuts away from Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coney Durr (16) during the third quarter of their Big Ten Conference college football game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
This was Iowa running game week.

Offensive line coach Tim Polasek and running backs coach Derrick Foster spoke with the media this week. They were honest about where their position groups sit.

The offensive line is mostly settled, but it’s also hungry to hit the standards that Iowa has built in the running game. There’s work to do, even if Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson are automatic at tackle (and, no, Polasek would never say that, it’ll never be good enough).

Running backs are in a holding pattern. There are six on scholarship. You won’t win the job the spring, but reps are going to be gold in fall camp and you’ll definitely want to put yourself in position for as many of those as you can perform.

We took a mile of questions. Good stuff. Lots of basketball. Tyler Cook is gone. I saw that about Joe Wieskamp. Go for it, kid.

