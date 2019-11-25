On Iowa Podcast: Huskers, Hawkeyes and 1 more full week of college football

There will be an #oniowapod next week. Not sure when, yet, but football isn’t over.

It isn’t over over, anyway.

This is Huskers week for the Hawkeyes. Nebraska is playing with whatever strength a team gathers when it’s playing for bowl eligibility in its last game of the season. Don’t discount this. It might be the same kind of strength someone finds when their baby is trapped underneath a burning car. You know, tragedy strength.

So, Nebraska should have “tragedy strength” on Friday. That’s its burning baby under the car.

Scott and I talked Huskers. We really talked Hawkeyes. That’s why it’s named the “On Iowa” podcast. It’s a podcast about Iowa. Yeah, I set it up to work that way.

We’re looking at wind and rain and snow on the drive over and back. Ah well.

Probably the Holiday Bowl, so you have that to look forward to.

Anything else?

Oh yeah, happy Thanksgiving!

The #oniowapod is sponsored by ELITE Sportsbook. Listen below or subscribe and download at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or Soundcloud