On Iowa Podcast: Hawkeyes are good enough to win at Michigan

You probably don’t remember the Al Franken (edit out the politics, I’m making a joke here) character Stuart Smalley from “Saturday Night Live.”

The character was a self-help softie whose famous line was “I’m good enough, I’m smart enough and, doggone it, people like me!”

That’s Iowa this week.

The Hawkeyes are good enough, talented enough, veteran enough and, doggone it, who wouldn’t want to see the championship portion of Jim Harbaugh’s season end on the first week of October at the hands of a second Big Ten West old school program? Leave the Michigan out of it and just make it Harbaugh. Everyone college football is nodding.

Fact of the matter is Michigan is trying to find its footing with a new offense. So far, give Harbaugh credit for not taking the keys away from new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, but this is Michigan and if the first quarter is anything like the Wisconsin game, Michigan Stadium is going to come crashing down on Jim Harbaugh’s head.

Of course, Iowa has to make that happen. Iowa playing at Michigan in football is like Iowa playing at Indiana in basketball. It’s never going to be easy. Iowa is never going to be expected to win.

This is Iowa and Kirk Ferentz’s chance to punch that in the face. And they should.

We take your Twitter questions. We talk a little about the Cy-Hawk series (it needs a break before something dangerous happens). We do picks against the spread from elitesportsbook.com. I love picking against the spread. It doesn’t love me, but it’s fun and a challenge. This week, I went with the big favorites; Scott went against the spread. One of us will be right. Ohio State and Michigan State is a line in the sand here. I did flip flop with Northwestern and Nebraska.

The picks part is our chance to talk about the Big Ten. I enjoy that part. Hope you do, too.

Thanks for listening! Enjoy Ann Arbor.

