oniowapod has 2 hours of Iowa football, basketball talk to bring you to summer

One last two-hour On Iowa Podcast to send you into the summer.

The #oniowapod will be taking a break for summer vacations. I am off to Wisconsin. Scott will be enjoying greater Canada.

So, we sort of went a little crazy. All over the board. We even lifted the moratorium on talk about Iowa’s next head football coach. There will be one. Someday.

Isaiah Moss came up. Iowa men’s basketball has woe now, you guys. Maybe lots of woe.

We talked extensively about the Big Ten West. Yes, Iowa has a roster that should compete for the division title. So does Northwestern. Wisconsin has a 2,200-yard running back, and it does one thing on offense.

Scott talked about the story on Iowa radio voice Gary Dolphin for The Athletic. You’re going to want to read that. Iowa isn’t quite the radio state it once was, but so much connectivity with the fan base comes through the radio guy. That was a fun discussion.

The podcast ends with assigning different fresh-water fish species to football position groups. Bluegills make great wide receivers. Didn’t you know that.

Happy summer.

Click below to listen, or subscribe and download on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play or Soundcloud.