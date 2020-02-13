ON IOWA PODCAST

On Iowa Podcast: Lots of Q&A, plus Michigan State's Mel Tucker hire, transfer portal D-linemen

ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES

05:59PM | Thu, February 13, 2020

On Iowa Podcast: Lots of Q&A, plus Michigan State's Mel Tucker hire, transfer po ...

12:28PM | Thu, February 06, 2020

Mark Dantonio's retirement, Iowa's 2020 recruiting class: On Iowa Podcast

02:22PM | Thu, January 23, 2020

On Iowa Podcast: Coy Cronk's arrival, who replaces Kirk Ferentz one day, and fre ...

05:09PM | Tue, January 14, 2020

The state of football officiating and more #oniowapod rants

02:49PM | Mon, January 06, 2020

What will the 2020 Iowa football depth chart look like?

03:52PM | Thu, December 19, 2019

#oniowapod scratches where it itches and talks the man, myth, legend Hayden Fry
View More ON IOWA PODCAST Articles
Mel Tucker, Michigan State's new football coach, speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in East Lansing,
Mel Tucker, Michigan State's new football coach, speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Today was mostly a question #oniowapod, and you guys were fantastic.

We talked about the Michigan State hire, defensive linemen in the transfer portal and the best Archer episode (that was very short).

• Co-host Scott Dochterman had a sit down with Kirk Ferentz. We got into his first post from that, which was about officiating. It’s more the rules than the officials is the basic point.

• Probably no “Two Score Milker” T-shirts because I can’t decide if it needs a hyphen.

• I scooped through the transfer portal and found one D-lineman that Iowa could perhaps get. But everyone sees the transfer portal. The no-brainers are pretty much gone. It was pretty tumbleweedy. But, this is only February. This window will stay opened until June.

• Yes, if we can point a laser at a boiling pot of water, we sure as hell should have a better way of measuring for first downs. But then, when I retire, I want to be a down box guy for a prep team. Don’t ruin my dream, you guys.

• Had a good question about journalistic life before social media. I would say they’re different and one isn’t better than the other. We are talking more and I think that’s a good thing.

• We will be doing a two-person draft of KF era players this summer. If we can work it out where we could do it live, that’d be cool and fun for everyone.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• The best ep of Archer is “Vision Quest.” It’s the one when they were all trapped in the elevator. That crazy Cyril!

• When is a good time for a college football coach to retire?

• The worst food is butter beans.

• I give the MSU hire a C.

• Brands vs. KF contract. I think KF is the better value given the scale, but having Brands at Iowa for eternity won’t suck.

• The officiating topic did include a question about the calls we hate the most. You guys knew which calls. You know us too well.

• Mark Stoops … Tune in for that one.

• Weirdest football roadie was definitely in Boulder.

• A replacement for Chris Doyle might already be on staff.

• We touch on Iowa club hockey. Now that it’s playing games in CR, I might make it my winter beat. Why not?

• Scott is the goalie from “Slap Shot.” I’d be Oglethorpe.

• The entertainment value of Tom Brands.

Thanks for listening and for participating. Had a lot of fun. It’s a longie. Enjoy.

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

Morehouse

The Gazette

All articles by Marc

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES ...

Mark Dantonio's retirement, Iowa's 2020 recruiting class: On Iowa Podcast

On Iowa Podcast: Coy Cronk's arrival, who replaces Kirk Ferentz one day, and free T-shirts

The state of football officiating and more #oniowapod rants

What will the 2020 Iowa football depth chart look like?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Live: Day 2 of Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns

The real crisis facing American marriages is sexism

Gazette parent CEO calls for federal ESOP guidelines at congressional hearing

At murder trial, friends recount seeing Michelle Martinko for the last time

This year's Camp Euforia will be the last

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.