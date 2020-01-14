ON IOWA PODCAST

The state of football officiating and more #oniowapod rants

Plus a look at the 2020 Hawkeyes

The state of football officiating and more #oniowapod rants

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shouts at an official during a 2017 game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. (The Gazette)
Today’s #oniowapod was kind of our Festivus.

We absolutely talked the living daylights out of 2020 Hawkeyes. In the wake of Tuesday’s news of A.J. Epenesa making the move to the NFL, it did open the gate to a fun discussion on 2020. You’ll enjoy that part of the pod.

Of course, there’s one more NFL potential early entry. We talked about that a little bit.

Mainly, this podcast was the “Rantcast.”

Football officiating needs to feel some sort of outside criticism. I no longer trust the conferences to police this themselves (and I’m mostly talking Big Ten, because that’s the league I cover) without some sort of transparency. Sorry, there’s just too much going wrong, too much is going up to the booth.

It’s reached a critical mass. It’s time to track crews and rate performance. Or it’s time for the conferences to open the folder a little bit. Penalties that look like penalties that don’t get called are killing the game. Time for some heat and/or praise. There’s some great officiating out there. We need to recognize that, too. This isn’t going to change without some sort of pressure. I’m 100 percent pro official. It’s a damn hard job. Turn off replay and let these guys do their jobs. Buzz in only when needed.

And if there’s no Targeting 1 and Targeting 2 next year, then what in the hell is going on out there?

Scott’s rant was All-America teams. Having experienced that myself, they are bogus. It’s the reason why I dropped out of FWAA. The process starts way too freaking early, Scott nails that. I don’t see it changing, but, man, it was fun to talk about.

OK, we made some blood patties the week. Enjoy!

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

