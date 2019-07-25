ON IOWA PODCAST

#oniowapod is back from Big Ten Media Days

Iowa football is just over a month away

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago last Friday. (Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago last Friday. (Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports)
ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES

04:11PM | Thu, July 25, 2019

#oniowapod is back from Big Ten Media Days

03:06PM | Thu, June 13, 2019

#oniowapod talks Oliver Martin, Iowa football kickoff times, Big Ten West favori ...

01:48PM | Thu, May 23, 2019

#oniowapod has 2 hours of Iowa football, basketball talk to bring you to summer

01:21PM | Mon, April 29, 2019

#oniowapod wraps up Iowa spring football

04:22PM | Thu, April 25, 2019

#oniowapod has thoughts on the NFL Draft and Iowa's coordinator press conference ...

02:07PM | Thu, April 18, 2019

#oniowapod talks slot receivers, defensive backs and more Iowa spring football
View More ON IOWA PODCAST Articles

Big Ten media days have value. Absolutely, they do. It’d have more value if the league edited its invite list.

Last week was too much. This event has gone from two-hour sitdowns at a table with players and coaches scheduled for different times. So, when Kirk Ferentz was talking, Bob Sanders was waiting to talk. You could swing from one Iowa convo to another without missing anything.

It’s not like that anymore. There is podium time with players and coaches. They are generally around the same time. There’s overlap within the programs. It’s just hard to get anything meaningful.

There are a million media types now. So, you have the craggy old media smashing into fan media that wants to know how cool it is to be a [fill in the blank]. You can decide what you value. One of the coolest media day “stories” in the last few years was an 11 Warriors (an Ohio State website) writer going around and asking a player from each Big Ten team to draw his team’s logo. Yeah, that’s not going to make 60 Minutes, but it probably entertained a good amount of people.

And that’s how you have to look at this event. It’s a lark, it’s not PBS NewsHour. I like information. That’s what I value in these types of things. I’m not calling for change. If there is one thing old media better know by now, it’s that 1) no one cares about your problems and 2) you are part of a faceless constellation of “media members.” You can spend 20 years grinding, but the guy from TurtlesComintoGetYa.com is in line with you. Maybe this is a complaint.

Either way, the podcast was a helluva lot more fun. Enjoy.

MORE ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES ...

#oniowapod talks Oliver Martin, Iowa football kickoff times, Big Ten West favorites and more

#oniowapod has 2 hours of Iowa football, basketball talk to bring you to summer

#oniowapod wraps up Iowa spring football

#oniowapod has thoughts on the NFL Draft and Iowa's coordinator press conferences

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Baking with love & soul: NewBo vendor Shawnniecakes Specialty Treats is a family affair

Iowa murderer Dustin Honken to be executed in 2020 after U.S. Justice Dept reinstates death penalty

Live coverage: Cody Brown involuntary manslaughter trial - July 25

Iowa State Fair 2019: What food to eat, what music to catch, and where to go

Iowa commission to interview 16 Appeals Court applicants

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.