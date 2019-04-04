oniowapod wants to know how much X-and-O Iowa football talk you want

Impromptu #oniowapod.

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman and I were going to cover a meeting at Iowa today, but the early morning practice was more than enough Iowa City driving for me and here we are with a podcast.

I didn’t think you’d mind.

At the top, we ask how much 4-2-5, X-and-O football talk do you want? We could do that all damn day, but we also want to have listeners. That stuff isn’t for everybody. We’ll always do some, but let us know if your eyes are rolling back in your heads.

Football had events since our last podcast.

We talked about what we learned from linebackers coach Seth Wallace and defensive line coach Kelvin Bell. How the 4-2-5 defense, which was the first personnel group on the field during the open of Thursday’s practice, has become a thing for the Hawkeyes. Iowa’s defense has reached the point where breaking the mold is being embraced.

We did get to see about 20 minutes of Thursday’s practice. There were no major revelations, but it’s always good to see and hear – yes, hear – football (it and hockey are the best sounding sports).

We fielded a lot of Amani Jones questions. He definitely has moved from inside linebacker to defensive end (edge defender or just “edge”). He is 5-11. Iowa has two players with major impact potential already on the edge with A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston. The best question here is how many snaps? A novelty amount or can Jones work his way into the rotation?

It’s taken me some time to reach this conclusion, but is Iowa the favorite in the Big Ten West right now? Discuss that. We did.

Thanks for listening to the #oniowapod. It’s one of my favorite parts of the week.