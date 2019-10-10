Iowa Football

On Iowa Podcast: Iowa vs. Penn State preview, Kelvin Bell interview

Iowa assistant coach Kelvin Bell at Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Last week, the #oniowapod went heavy on favoring the Hawkeyes at Michigan. You seemed to enjoy that, so we’re going to just pick Iowa every week for the clicks.

April Fool’s!!!

You’ll have to listen to see where that conversation goes, but I think you’ll enjoy the important part and that is the conversation on this game.

It’s fascinating. Lots of ins and outs, to paraphrase Jeffrey Lebowski.

Penn State coach James Franklin is 0-6 in road games against ranked opponents. Iowa is 0-3 vs. Franklin. Iowa has dropped five straight in the series. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is still around in his 21st largely on results against Penn State and Michigan in the 2000s.

There are stakes this week. Iowa can buy itself some margin for error in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin is going to be a factor and it’s certainly time for Iowa to start measuring that opportunity.

#oniowapod scored an interview this week with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell. He’s from Olive Branch, Miss., which basically is a Memphis, Tenn., suburb. He has a degree in computer science and mathematics from the UI. He wanted to design sports video games, but instead chose one of the most competitive careers anyone can have. We talk about what brought him to Iowa City and kept him here. Also, we talk about snap counts for his guys (it’s not been as many as … I … thought) and what the Iowa D-line is on guard for against No. 10 Penn State.

That interview is at the end of the podcast. Enjoy! Thanks to the UI for the opportunity.

Also, make sure to check out this week’s passing chart and stats. Thank you to Thad Nelson for compiling those. I find them valuable, I hope you do, too.

Thanks for listening! Enjoy!

The #oniowapod is sponsored by ELITE Sportsbook. Listen below or subscribe and download at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud

