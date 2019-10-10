On Iowa Podcast: Iowa vs. Penn State preview, Kelvin Bell interview

Last week, the #oniowapod went heavy on favoring the Hawkeyes at Michigan. You seemed to enjoy that, so we’re going to just pick Iowa every week for the clicks.

April Fool’s!!!

It’s fascinating. Lots of ins and outs, to paraphrase Jeffrey Lebowski.

Penn State coach James Franklin is 0-6 in road games against ranked opponents. Iowa is 0-3 vs. Franklin. Iowa has dropped five straight in the series. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is still around in his 21st largely on results against Penn State and Michigan in the 2000s.

There are stakes this week. Iowa can buy itself some margin for error in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin is going to be a factor and it’s certainly time for Iowa to start measuring that opportunity.

#oniowapod scored an interview this week with defensive line coach Kelvin Bell. He’s from Olive Branch, Miss., which basically is a Memphis, Tenn., suburb. He has a degree in computer science and mathematics from the UI. He wanted to design sports video games, but instead chose one of the most competitive careers anyone can have. We talk about what brought him to Iowa City and kept him here. Also, we talk about snap counts for his guys (it’s not been as many as … I … thought) and what the Iowa D-line is on guard for against No. 10 Penn State.

