Iowa Football

On Iowa Podcast: It's time to football

We're almost at the end of prediction season

Iowa offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon practice during Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
It’s time to football. It just is.

That’s what we do on the On Iowa Podcast. Yeah, there’s some basketball yada yada, but football is the thing and we go into the Hawkeyes today with the waders on.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz didn’t hint he flat out said in his Tuesday news conference that there’s really nothing worse than “talking season.” You know, that time of year where you make an outlandish prediction for your team and then realize two weeks later that you might’ve bitten off more than you can chew … for your team.

Basically, we’re almost at the end of prediction season. Time for doing season. Wait, time for DNG SZN.

Today was a fairly comprehensive breakdown of the Hawkeyes. Also, we answered a mile of Twitter questions. OK, don’t literally measure to see if it was an actual mile. It’s probably not, but we did answer a lot a lot.

Thanks for listening. We are on for Thursdays from here on out.

