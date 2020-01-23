ON IOWA PODCAST

On Iowa Podcast: Coy Cronk's arrival, who replaces Kirk Ferentz one day, and free T-shirts

02:22PM | Thu, January 23, 2020

Indiana offensive lineman Coy Cronk looks to block Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich during a 2018 game. Cronk will be a graduate transfer at Iowa in 2020. (Associated Press)

I didn’t make too big of a deal with the “Cheesedickery” T-shirts, the snow-day idea that the fantastic and good-humored folks from Raygun indulged me last Friday.

I gave away 10 today. I’ll DM you for a size and an address. These are on me. I’ll admit to being completely naïve on how the charitable T-shirt thing works. My hope is we can get as much of this purchase as possible to Camp Courageous. We’ll work it out. Beyond that, I’d like to work out something with Thew Brewing. Wear a “cheesedickery” T-shirt in there and get a beer with a donation going toward Willis Dady Homeless Services in downtown Cedar Rapids.

It might only end up being a drop in the bucket, but these are causes that I would love to help a little if I can. And if I can be a total goonball and use “cheesedickery” for good, it’s worth a shot, I think. Keep looking for examples of “cheesedickery.” You know it when you see it. Some might say 8 p.m. tipoffs in Big Ten basketball are cheesedickery. I mean, the whole getting there and the staying up late. Yes, I said late. I guess the rant has become a kind of form of cheesedickery, so I’ll stop.

Believe me, cheesedickery didn’t take up much of the nearly 2 1/2 hours Scott Dochterman and I put into this baby.

We’re in the offseason, so the rhythms have changed. What that means is #oniowapod becomes a little bit extemporaneous. We’re talking newly acquired offensive lineman Coy Cronk and then we’re talking who’s replacing Kirk Ferentz.

We’re all over the map. Listen to Scott talk about incoming Minnesota DL Yahya Black and then listen to me give out cheesedickery T-shirts.

Thanks again for listening and indulging high jinks. Just remember, the heart is in the right place.

You can also listen to the On Iowa Podcast at Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play or Soundcloud.

