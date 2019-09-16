On Iowa Podcast: Breaking down Iowa's Cy-Hawk victory

Scott and I do a thorough breakdown of the Iowa-Iowa State game on the latest On Iowa Podcast.

It’s weird how #oniowapod questions on this game fell into two camps: the clock management at the end of the first half and the personnel packages on third-and-short.

I ran through a few of these during the show. More than a few. Actually, I got a little mad at myself for starting to read a question and then quickly realizing, oh, another clock management question. I need to improve on the screening of questions. I want everyone to be heard, but I don’t want the show to be repetitive.

Also, we love @ueshawk. We answered his “Iowa should stop the series” question definitively and for the last time on the podcast. The series isn’t going …

But then the UI athletics director Gary Barta sent this email out to media during the podcast:

“University of Iowa Athletics has been made aware of inappropriate actions made toward student members and staff of the Hawkeye Marching Band while attending the Iowa State football game Sept. 14. We have contacted Iowa State Athletics administration and are working to gather additional information.

“Our main priority is the safety of all Iowa students, staff, and coaches when attending events away from Iowa City.”

Who knows what “inappropriate” means in this case. Strong enough for the Iowa AD to send that email. Are we talking the UI band getting the finger, getting stuck in traffic and getting home at 2 a.m.? Or are we talking about an assault(s). Yes, broad definition, but clearly this was something Barta wanted out there. Let’s see how Iowa State responds and what shows up.

But, yeah, if this is a safety concern, this is the kind of thing that can pause or maybe suspend a series.

