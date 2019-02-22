oniowapod previews the NFL Combine. Which Hawkeye is going to shine?

For the On Iowa pod, this is an excellent time of year.

The NFL combine is right around the corner. The Iowa basketball team has your full attention. Iowa will never have hockey, but other than that, there are plenty of interesting things.

This time of year is like eating at a decent cafeteria.

Please, help us with a name for this third football recruiting season. You have the formal signing days in December and February and then you have this … I guess kind of yard sale? Iowa found defensive end Zach VanValkenburg last week. He’s an important piece to the puzzle because he adds immediate depth to the defensive end position, bridging a gap from what should be two heavy contributors in A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston to redshirt freshman John Waggoner.

Basketball? Keep doing what you’re doing, Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes are a team capable of a Sweet 16. Or not.

That and your Twitter questions. Please, join me and The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman for the discussion.

Programming note: No podcast next week. Both of us will be at the combine in Indianapolis.