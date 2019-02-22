Iowa Football

#oniowapod previews the NFL Combine. Which Hawkeye is going to shine?

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) races to the end zone on a 37-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their college football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) races to the end zone on a 37-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their college football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES

12:23PM | Fri, February 22, 2019

#oniowapod previews the NFL Combine. Which Hawkeye is going to shine?

01:25PM | Thu, January 31, 2019

#oniowapod battles the polar vortex with Iowa football, basketball hot takes

04:40PM | Thu, January 10, 2019

#oniowapod declares for NFL Draft, evaluates Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Fe ...

03:45PM | Thu, January 03, 2019

#oniowapod looks back at the Outback Bowl and ahead to 2019

12:50PM | Thu, December 20, 2018

#oniowapod evaluates Iowa's 2019 early signing period

09:04PM | Mon, December 03, 2018

#oniowapod covers Mississippi State, the NFL Draft, Iowa basketball and more
View More ON IOWA PODCAST Articles

For the On Iowa pod, this is an excellent time of year.

The NFL combine is right around the corner. The Iowa basketball team has your full attention. Iowa will never have hockey, but other than that, there are plenty of interesting things.

This time of year is like eating at a decent cafeteria.

Please, help us with a name for this third football recruiting season. You have the formal signing days in December and February and then you have this … I guess kind of yard sale? Iowa found defensive end Zach VanValkenburg last week. He’s an important piece to the puzzle because he adds immediate depth to the defensive end position, bridging a gap from what should be two heavy contributors in A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston to redshirt freshman John Waggoner.

Basketball? Keep doing what you’re doing, Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes are a team capable of a Sweet 16. Or not.

That and your Twitter questions. Please, join me and The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman for the discussion.

Programming note: No podcast next week. Both of us will be at the combine in Indianapolis.

The Gazette

All articles by Marc

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

Want to join the conversation?

Consider subscribing to TheGazette.com and participate in discussing the important issues to our community with other Gazette subscribers.

Already a Gazette or TheGazette.com subscriber? Just login here with your account email and password.

MORE ON IOWA PODCAST ARTICLES ...

#oniowapod battles the polar vortex with Iowa football, basketball hot takes

#oniowapod declares for NFL Draft, evaluates Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz

#oniowapod looks back at the Outback Bowl and ahead to 2019

#oniowapod evaluates Iowa's 2019 early signing period

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa schools might get reprieve on making up snow days

Unregulated providers fill in to meet Iowa's child care needs. Should we be worried?

Major flooding three times more likely in Cedar Rapids this spring, National Weather Service reports

Iowa City Police seek help in search for missing teen

Iowa communities and businesses work together to find solutions for child care shortages

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.