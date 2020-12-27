No Nashville bowl, but Hawkeyes' 2020 song isn't a sad one

Perhaps more surprising than Missouri pulling out of Wednesday’s scheduled Music City Bowl was the number of Iowa fans who planned to go to the game.

I heard from Hawkeye supporters in Sioux Falls and Kansas City Sunday who were booked to fly to Nashville for the game, and others who had been set to make the drive. Tourists don’t go to Nashville to isolate. They might be safe spreading out somewhat in an open-air football stadium, but many aren’t passing on going to the downtown Broadway district for food, drink and music.

Maybe the two things are connected in a roundabout way. If people were willing to travel to Nashville for football despite the CDC’s warnings to people to stay home over the holidays, why wouldn’t another college football team get an uptick in COVID-19 cases and why wouldn’t a 17th bowl game get canceled this year?

Missouri, a team with a 5-5 record that had allowed an average of 49.3 points over its last three games, elected to participate in the Music City Bowl. Its last game, a trip to Mississippi State, apparently helped it bring some COVID-19 back home.

Then the Tigers players got to go home for Christmas. They came back to Columbia, and there were more positive tests. So they’re the bad guys in this if you listen to some with Hawkeye allegiance.

“I know there’s a lot of social media warriors out there that have all the answers,” Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said after repeatedly saying the blame should be placed on his shoulders, “but if we knew all the answers about COVID it wouldn’t continue to have an outbreak that’s, you know, the largest it’s ever been. But what do I know, I’m a football coach.”

We’ll never know, of course, but it may ultimately be for the best. The game meant a lot to Iowa’s coaches and players because they live for this stuff, and we can understand and respect that. But if several thousand travelers spend 48 hours in a big city for a football game during this pandemic, some of those people are bringing something bad home.

But what do I know, I’m a sports writer who has traveled to cover games this fall and winter and been lucky so far.

Anyway, it’s not as if the Hawkeyes haven’t had their own go-rounds with the virus. Some players dropped their guard and got it after the Big Ten originally canceled fall sports on Aug. 11. Then, some coaches and players including head coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive a week-and-half ago, and in-person football activities were paused for five days.

Ferentz again coughed several times during his Zoom conference with reporters Sunday afternoon, but also had the sound of someone who had been ready to try to lead his team to a rout over Missouri on Wednesday.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” Ferentz said. “I really haven’t been affected. If it weren’t for COVID I would have been at work that Thursday. I got sent home. I was lucky. It never really affected me. I’m used to feeling a little under the weather, that happens in-season.”

“I’ve been lucky.”

His team was lucky, too. It got to play after the Big Ten did a 180-degree turn in September in choosing to get its television paychecks, and the Hawkeyes did what just two other league members matched in playing all eight regular-season games.

That gave them a chance to show they were good, and they did better than that. By season’s end, they were very good. They didn’t need the chance to rough up a mediocre Mizzou bunch to confirm that, as much as they may have wanted it.

But their luck only went so far. A bonus home game with Michigan was yanked, and so was this thing in Nashville. Disappointing to them, yes, but not devastating.

“You know, earlier in the week about this game and significant a game well I mean you could argue all games are significant right but if you’re gonna tee it up and play it counts and that’s always been our approach.

“In the big scheme of things,” Ferentz said, “the things that are going on in our country right now, if a college football game doesn’t get played it’s not the end of the world.

“I hope our whole country has a lot better outlook when this calendar turns over. I’m not going to say it can’t get worse, but hopefully we’ll start climbing the hill a little bit and see some improvements on a lot of fronts. Hopefully, the vaccine is part of that.”

