Iowa Football

Iowa football 2021 schedule revised: Big Ten West opponents moved to end of season

The Big Ten altered schedules on Friday, shifting several conference games. (The Gazette)
The Big Ten altered schedules on Friday, shifting several conference games. (The Gazette)

The new Iowa football 2021 schedule puts Big Ten West opponents at the back of the schedule.

Iowa’s conference opponents remain unchanged, but the date changes mean Iowa will kick off its Big Ten West competition playing Wisconsin and Northwestern back-to-back on the road on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

Iowa’s game at Maryland moves up to Oct. 2, leaving Oct. 23 as an open date on the schedule. Iowa also hosts Purdue on Oct. 16 instead of Oct. 30.

The Hawkeyes will close the season at Nebraska, continuing the season-ending Black Friday game against the Cornhuskers on Nov. 26. The Hawkeyes originally were going to play at Wisconsin on Nov. 27.

Start times and TV designation have not been determined.

2021 Iowa football schedule

Sept. 4 — Indiana

Sept. 11 — at Iowa State

Sept. 18 — Kent State

Sept. 25 — Colorado State

Oct. 2 — at Maryland

Oct. 9 — Penn State

Oct. 16 — Purdue

Oct. 23 — Open

Oct. 30 — at Wisconsin

Nov. 6 — at Northwestern

Nov. 13 — Minnesota

Nov. 20 — Illinois

Nov. 26 — at Nebraska

Comments: (319) 398-8387; leah.vann@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Interactive map: Meet the Iowa football 2021 recruiting class

Q&A: Tristan Wirfs reflects on an unforgettable rookie season ahead of Super Bowl

Lawmakers, Iowa faculty say athletes should be allowed to profit

Iowa football caps off best recruiting class in years despite challenges

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Battery storage could play 'key role' in Iowa's energy resilience

Gov. Kim Reynolds: Iowa needs to 'do better' getting vaccine in arms

Blizzard brings cold, massive I-80 pileup

Share your derecho memories with The Gazette

Schools must teach 'ugly wounds' of Black history to work toward equity, Iowa panel says

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.