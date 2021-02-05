Iowa football 2021 schedule revised: Big Ten West opponents moved to end of season

The new Iowa football 2021 schedule puts Big Ten West opponents at the back of the schedule.

Iowa’s conference opponents remain unchanged, but the date changes mean Iowa will kick off its Big Ten West competition playing Wisconsin and Northwestern back-to-back on the road on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.

Iowa’s game at Maryland moves up to Oct. 2, leaving Oct. 23 as an open date on the schedule. Iowa also hosts Purdue on Oct. 16 instead of Oct. 30.

The Hawkeyes will close the season at Nebraska, continuing the season-ending Black Friday game against the Cornhuskers on Nov. 26. The Hawkeyes originally were going to play at Wisconsin on Nov. 27.

Start times and TV designation have not been determined.

2021 Iowa football schedule

Sept. 4 — Indiana

Sept. 11 — at Iowa State

Sept. 18 — Kent State

Sept. 25 — Colorado State

Oct. 2 — at Maryland

Oct. 9 — Penn State

Oct. 16 — Purdue

Oct. 23 — Open

Oct. 30 — at Wisconsin

Nov. 6 — at Northwestern

Nov. 13 — Minnesota

Nov. 20 — Illinois

Nov. 26 — at Nebraska

