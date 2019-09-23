Iowa football Depth Chart Monday: Jermari Harris the only new name

CEDAR RAPIDS — Fun With Two Deeps, Part IV.

Or is it Part V? Let’s see, there was the start of fall camp, going into the first game, second game ...

OK, so it’s Part V.

At any rate, Iowa’s two-deep roster the Monday before the Middle Tennessee game has one change from the last time you all saw one. That’s true freshman Jermari Harris as the backup left cornerback, behind starter Michael Ojemudia.

Harris saw a smidge of playing time two weeks ago against Iowa State, his first collegiate PT. He’s listed as 6-foot-1 and 177 pounds and was a second-team all-state selection last year out of Montini Catholic High School in Chicago.

“I like Harris, what he’s doing,” Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker told reporters last week. “He’s making a lot of progress. He is very athletic. Very good skill. I think he has grown, and I like the way he is going.”

Iowa, of course, is beat up to the bejeezus in the back end. Cornerback Matt Hankins missed the Iowa State game with a hamstring injury and isn’t listed here.

D.J. Johnson is the starting right corner, with Terry Roberts his backup. They’re both redshirt freshmen.

There was no sign of redshirt freshman free safety Kaevon Merriweather on the two deeps. He injured a foot in practice the Friday before the Rutgers game two weeks ago and was replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore walk-on Jack Koerner.

Koerner is listed as the starter against Middle Tennessee, with Geno Stone his backup. Stone is Iowa’s starting strong safety, with senior Wes Dvorak (a Morningside transfer) listed as his No. 2.

Still no sign of corners Julius Brents (knee) and Riley Moss (leg). They haven’t played, yet, though Parker intimated last week that Brents could be getting closer to the field.

Then, again, he also said redshirts could be coming for the two if they aren’t healthy enough to play more than four games. Brady Reiff (knee) also missed the Iowa State game but is listed as the starter at right defensive tackle.

There was zero change on the offensive front, which means no sign of Alaric Jackson. He hurt a knee in the opener against Miami (Ohio) and has been out since.

We’ll all find out more about player availability at Tuesday’s weekly press conference with head coach Kirk Ferentz. Bottom line is having a bye last week was a really good thing to heal up some folks for the Hawkeyes.

