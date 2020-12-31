Iowa Football

Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum says he'll remain in college football

More all-American honors for Iowa's Daviyon Nixon and ISU's Breece Hall

Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum warms up before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec.
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum warms up before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Tyler Linderbaum isn’t done playing college football.

The sophomore center from Solon announced Thursday afternoon via Twitter that he will return to the University of Iowa for at least one more season. Linderbaum has started 21 consecutive games for Iowa and has been named to various all-American teams in the past couple of weeks.

He would have been picked, perhaps highly, in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus had him graded its top center for the draft.

But professional football is on hold for him.

“The 2020 season was both challenging and incredibly rewarding,” Linderbaum said. “I had the best time playing football with great teammates and coaches who are invested in making me a better football player and a better person. The chance to play football in the NFL is a dream of mine, but I am not done being an Iowa Hawkeye.

“There are only a few years I can play college football, and I believe there is more to do and more to learn. I look forward to continuing to work with my teammates and coaches to reach my potential in 2021.”

The all-America honors kept rolling in for Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State running back Breece Hall. They were named Thursday first teamers on the American Football Coaches Association’s all-America team.

Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson was named to the AFCA’s second team. Jackson started 42 games in his Hawkeye career, including all eight this season.

He and Nixon have declared publicly they are entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Comments: (319) 398-8259; jeff.johnson@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, ISU's Breece Hall and JaQuan Bailey announced FWAA 1st-team all-Americans

Daviyon Nixon and Chauncey Golston go pro, Zach VanValkenburg stays a Hawkeye

Iowa's Daviyon Nixon, Iowa State's Breece Hall are Sporting News All-Americans

Iowa's Alaric Jackson officially says he's moving on to NFL, Hawkeyes pick up UNI transfer

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

A derecho is not a land hurricane, but 2020 felt like one: The Gazette's Top Online Stories of the Year

Pedaler's Fork offers 108 beers on tap, varied menu

The Year in Photos 2020: Iowa caucuses and elections

Ramsey's Wine Bistro closing in Marion

Miller-Meeks will be sworn in for now, House Speaker Pelosi says

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.