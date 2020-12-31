Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum says he'll remain in college football

Tyler Linderbaum isn’t done playing college football.

The sophomore center from Solon announced Thursday afternoon via Twitter that he will return to the University of Iowa for at least one more season. Linderbaum has started 21 consecutive games for Iowa and has been named to various all-American teams in the past couple of weeks.

He would have been picked, perhaps highly, in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus had him graded its top center for the draft.

But professional football is on hold for him.

“The 2020 season was both challenging and incredibly rewarding,” Linderbaum said. “I had the best time playing football with great teammates and coaches who are invested in making me a better football player and a better person. The chance to play football in the NFL is a dream of mine, but I am not done being an Iowa Hawkeye.

“There are only a few years I can play college football, and I believe there is more to do and more to learn. I look forward to continuing to work with my teammates and coaches to reach my potential in 2021.”

The all-America honors kept rolling in for Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State running back Breece Hall. They were named Thursday first teamers on the American Football Coaches Association’s all-America team.

Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson was named to the AFCA’s second team. Jackson started 42 games in his Hawkeye career, including all eight this season.

He and Nixon have declared publicly they are entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

