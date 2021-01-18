Iowa Football

Iowa's Tory Taylor is FWAA Freshman All-American

Australian punter averaged 44.1 yards in first season

Iowa punter Tory Taylor earned FWAA All-American honors on Monday. (Associated Press)
Iowa punter Tory Taylor earned FWAA All-American honors on Monday. (Associated Press)

Freshman punter Tory Taylor continues to rack up awards.

The Australian native was named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American list on Monday, making him the fourth Hawkeye to ever to make the list.

Taylor, also named a 247Sports.com Freshman All-American and second-team All-American by The Athletic, was the first Hawkeye and first freshman to receive the Big Ten Punter of the Year Award, in his first year ever playing American football.

“Any time you’re counting on newcomers, you must know something that other people don’t know,” Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said during a Nov. 7 news conference. “He’s just been a really pleasant addition to our team.”

Taylor’s punting average of 44.1 was No. 19 in the country, including nine of 50 yards or longer. Opposing returners averaged 4.7 yards on six punt returns and lost two fumbles while fielding punts.

Taylor is the fifth Australian to make the FWAA Freshman All-America list.

Comments: (319) 398-8387; leah.vann@thegazette.com

leah.vann

All articles by Leah

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa football: Keeping up with the 15 Hawkeyes leaving this offseason

Former Iowa DB Julius Brents will transfer to Kansas State

Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk declares for NFL Draft

Iowa football could open 2021 season with 2 ranked foes for 1st time in 47 years

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids man who invaded U.S. Capitol is charged in federal court

Eastern Iowa Airport to start mandatory health screenings Jan. 25

Do you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa? Check our chart to find out

Florida wrongful death lawsuit envelops Cedar Rapids man, a former deputy

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.