Iowa's Tory Taylor is FWAA Freshman All-American

Freshman punter Tory Taylor continues to rack up awards.

The Australian native was named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American list on Monday, making him the fourth Hawkeye to ever to make the list.

Taylor, also named a 247Sports.com Freshman All-American and second-team All-American by The Athletic, was the first Hawkeye and first freshman to receive the Big Ten Punter of the Year Award, in his first year ever playing American football.

“Any time you’re counting on newcomers, you must know something that other people don’t know,” Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said during a Nov. 7 news conference. “He’s just been a really pleasant addition to our team.”

Taylor’s punting average of 44.1 was No. 19 in the country, including nine of 50 yards or longer. Opposing returners averaged 4.7 yards on six punt returns and lost two fumbles while fielding punts.

Taylor is the fifth Australian to make the FWAA Freshman All-America list.

Comments: (319) 398-8387; leah.vann@thegazette.com