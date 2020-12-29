Iowa's Daviyon Nixon, ISU's Breece Hall are TSN All-Americans

University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State running back Breece Hall were named first-team All-America by Sporting News on Tuesday.

The Sporting News All-America team is the second of five that count toward consensus All-American status.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) will announce its All-America team on Wednesday, followed by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday. The Walter Camp All-America Team will be announced Jan. 7.

Nixon and Hall also were named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday.

Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose earned second-team honors from TSN.