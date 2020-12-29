Iowa Football

Iowa's Daviyon Nixon, ISU's Breece Hall are TSN All-Americans

Both football players on road to consensus status

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon jokes with teammates during the 2019 football media day in Iowa City. (The Gazette)
University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and Iowa State running back Breece Hall were named first-team All-America by Sporting News on Tuesday.

The Sporting News All-America team is the second of five that count toward consensus All-American status.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) will announce its All-America team on Wednesday, followed by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday. The Walter Camp All-America Team will be announced Jan. 7.

Nixon and Hall also were named first-team All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday.

Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose earned second-team honors from TSN.

