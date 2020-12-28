This one is not a surprise.

Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson said Monday via Instagram that he will not be returning to the University of Iowa and will prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jackson is a senior who contemplated turning pro after last season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all seniors have the option to return to their schools for another season of eligibility.

“My time in Iowa City has meant the world to me and I can’t wait to make you all proud as I prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Jackson said, thanking his mother, the school, the Hawkeye coaching staff and fanbase, among others.

Jackson, wide receivers Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette and kicker Keith Duncan all have said they will move on via social media. Linebacker Nick Niemann is another Iowa senior who publicly has said he will try and move on to professional football.

Additionally Monday, former Northern Iowa star cornerback Xavior Williams announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for the Hawkeyes. Williams had nine interceptions in his three-year Panthers career and was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference pick.

He will have one season of eligibility left.

