Iowa football vs. Wisconsin: Live score updates, how to watch

No. 16 Iowa (5-2) is on a five-game winning streak, while Wisconsin (2-2) is just now playing its fifth game of the season.
The Badgers have lost back-to-back games to Northwestern and Indiana, but have dominated the Heartland Trophy series against the Hawkeyes lately and look to keep that going Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Columnist Mike Hlas argues that this is a year Iowa can take Wisconsin. If it does, Daviyon Nixon will surely be a big reason why. The Iowa defensive lineman has overcome a learning disability and emerged as an All-America candidate this season.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the matchup from Jeff Johnson and our staff picks. Stay tuned for live updates.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin game details
Kickoff time: 2:35 p.m. CT
TV: FS1
Live stream: FoxSports.com
Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]
Satellite radio: Sirius XM 83
Listen online: TuneIn
Live updates
