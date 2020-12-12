Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Fun Facts, the Amanas edition

1. This is Wisconsin’s fifth game, Iowa’s eighth. Entering this week, Iowa was just one of four Big Ten teams not to have a game canceled.

2. Iowa has lost its last five games against Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium. Its last home win over the Badgers was in 2008.

3. This is the ninth-straight time Wisconsin has been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 when it played Iowa, but the first time when it had a .500 record in December.

4. Both teams are ranked behind Coastal Carolina, Louisiana and Tulsa

5. Iowa is one of just four Big Ten teams with a winning record.

6. Wisconsin has outscored its opponents by 14.5 points per game, but is only 2-2.

7. The Badgers haven’t had a losing season since they went 5-7 in 2001. That spans five head coaches.

8. The two head coaches who preceded Paul Chryst at Wisconsin, Bret Bielema and Gary Andersen, are currently out of college coaching. Bielema is the outside linebackers coach for the New York Giants. Utah State fired Andersen last month.

9. The Hawkeyes have 12 players from Wisconsin. Two are from Green Bay, the others are from Balsam Lake, De Pere, Delafield, Franklin, Greendale, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, Muskego and Waukesha. The Badgers have one Iowan, walk-on freshman quarterback Daniel Wright of Sergeant Bluff.

10. Tight end Jake Ferguson leads Wisconsin in receptions with 23. He is the grandson of Wisconsin Athletics Director Barry Alvarez.

11. Iowa and Wisconsin are two of just four schools with teams ranked in both the Associated Press’ football and men’s basketball Top 25s. The others are Ohio State and Texas.

12. Before Indiana’s 14-6 win at Wisconsin last Saturday, the Hoosiers hadn’t beaten the Badgers since 2002. Included in that time was Wisconsin’s 83-20 win in 2010, the highest-scoring total by a team in a Big Ten game since Ohio State’s 83-21 victory over Iowa in 1950.

13. Iowa has averaged 37.2 points over its last five games, its most-prolific five-game stretch since it scored 207 points over the first five games of the 2002 season.

14. The Badgers have held their last three opponents under 100 yards rushing.

15. Iowa has played 21 straight games without allowing 25 points. Marshall has the second-longest such active streak with eight games, and Alabama has the second-longest active streak for Power Five conference teams, with six.

16. Wisconsin leads the nation in third-down conversion defense (23.9 percent) and is tied for first in fourth-down conversion defense (zero conversions in five opponents’ attempts).

17. The Hawkeyes have scored 85 points in second quarters, 29 in third quarters.

18. Iowa’s average home crowd this year has been 1,447. That’s the size of Walford’s population. The last time Wisconsin played at Iowa, the crowd was 69,250. That’s roughly the population of Waterloo.

19. Like Iowa, Wisconsin has an Iowa County. Dodgeville is the county seat. Other towns in the county include Clyde, Eden, Moscow and Wyoming. Towns in Iowa County, Iowa include East Amana, High Amana, Middle Amana, South Amana and West Amana. Also, Amana.

20. Iowa has a Madison County. It has bridges.