Iowa Football

Iowa will open 2 spring football practices to fans

Kinnick Stadium will be at 50 percent capacity

The Iowa football team will host two practices this spring that will be open to fans. (Liz Martin)
The Iowa football team will host two practices this spring that will be open to fans. (Liz Martin)

IOWA CITY — Iowa football announced Thursday it will host two practices open to fans this spring at Kinnick Stadium.

Fans will have the opportunity to attend free open practices at 9:30 a.m. on April 17 and May 1, weather permitting. The limit of 50 percent capacity at the stadium still is in place, and fans will be required to wear masks.

In addition, Iowa will bring back the annual FryFest on Sept. 3, the day before the football season-opener against Indiana, where the National Iowa Varsity Club will celebrate its 2021 Hall of Fame Class.

Home game themes also were announced on Thursday. The Sept. 4 opener will be First Responders’ Day. The Sept. 18 game against Kent State will be the Gold Game, where fans are encouraged to wear gold. It also will be the Extra Yard for Teachers Day to celebrate teachers from around the state.

Family Weekend is Sept. 25 against Colorado State, where Iowa will host local bands in its Band Jam event at halftime. The America Needs Farmers game will be Oct. 9 against Penn State, where fans will wear black or gold depending on their seat. Iowa’s homecoming game will be against Purdue on Oct. 16, and the Nov. 13 game against Minnesota will honor military.

Senior Day will be the final home game on Nov. 20 against Illinois.

Start times for the first three home games will be released later this spring, while others will be announced 12 days in advance of each game.

There still is no definitive answer to capacity at Kinnick this fall. Right now, Iowa’s spring sports allow fans at 50 percent capacity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not going to be determined solely by me, but I’m going to push for as long as the pandemic continues to subside and the vaccines go up, I’m certainly hoping for a full Kinnick Stadium,” athletics director Gary Barta said in a meeting on Thursday. “I could envision of either a mandatory or a lot of masks being worn, but I hope it’s full or mostly full.”

Comments: (319) 398-8387; leah.vann@thegazette.com

 

MORE Iowa Football ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa football expects to host fans at Kinnick Stadium in 2021

Iowa football depth chart: Hawkeyes release 2-deeps to kick off spring practice

Will and Renee Moon donate $10 million to Iowa athletics

For Iowa's Daviyon Nixon, football means more than an NFL career. It's family.

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa seeks up to $15M to replace Children's Hospital windows

Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden administration

Ban on traffic cameras and professor tenure in Iowa meet legislative demise

Remains are those of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

Many homeowners will see property taxes rise in Linn, Johnson counties, despite derecho and pandemic

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.