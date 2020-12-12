Iowa football vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream, start time, predictions

The Heartland Trophy is on the line Saturday as No. 16 Iowa (5-2) hosts Wisconsin (2-2) in a rare December Big Ten football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Badgers have won four straight in the series and seven of the last eight.

Here’s the viewing guide plus our staff picks and pregame reading.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin game details

Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Mobile stream: Download the Fox Sports app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 83

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @jeje66, @Hlas, @GazetteOnIowa

Iowa vs. Wisconsin predictions

Mike Hlas — Take this pick to the bank. You’re allowed to wear a mask there now, you know. Iowa 24, Wisconsin 7

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Johnson — Iowa’s going to break its losing streak against the Badgers. Iowa 23, Wisconsin 17

J.R. Ogden — Thank goodness this is the end of the regular season. I’m having a hard time coming up with entertaining sentences. Iowa 28, Wisconsin 14

Ben Visser — Wisconsin’s lost two straight, Iowa’s won five straight. Let’s extend both of those streaks. Iowa 21, Wisconsin 17

Beth Malicki — A lot of articles are describing Iowa’s recent success as a “surge.” Grab a thesaurus and find a new word please. Iowa 24, Wisconsin 20

Todd Brommelkamp — Eight weeks ago this game looked a lot more important, didn’t it? Iowa 20, Wisconsin 14

More Iowa football coverage

» Iowa football vs. Wisconsin breakdown: Pregame analysis, prediction

» Daviyon Nixon works through learning disability, sticks with Iowa and emerges as an NFL prospect

» Iowa meets Wisconsin in another trophy game, one Hawkeyes haven’t won much in last decade

» Iowa’s Keith Duncan, Nick Niemann say Saturday will be their Kinnick Stadium farewell

» Iowa football: 5 things to know about Wisconsin

» Iowa football depth chart: Defensive back Julius Brents enters NCAA transfer portal