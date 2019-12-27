Iowa Football

Iowa vs. USC preview: Holiday Bowl time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

The Iowa Hawkeyes will remove the Tigerhawk from their helmets to honor former coach Hayden Fry who died recently. Seen during a coaches' news conference at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. The Hawkeyes take on the USC Trojans on Friday, Dec. 27. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
No. 16 Iowa (9-3) takes on No. 22 USC (8-4) Friday night in the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Holiday Bowl predictions

Line: Iowa -2.5

Marc Morehouse — It’s been a good year. Sweep this leg and in heaven there is no beer. Yes, that line was edited out of a Beatles song. Iowa 27, USC 24

Mike Hlas — The Hawkeyes haven’t won in California since 1987. Which is 31 years and 11 months since the last time they won in Nebraska. Iowa 18, USC 17

Jeff Johnson — It’s been a long season, I’ve got nothing pithy left to say. USC 24, Iowa 17

Beth Malicki — I never got to meet Hayden Fry but I sure wish I had. Of all his accomplishments, accolades and praise, it struck me that he was most proud of giving Jerry LeVias a football scholarship. That single act integrated the Southwest Conference. That’s how you create a legacy. Iowa 28, USC 24

Ben Visser — Weirdly, Iowa struggled with Iowa State when ISU wore the knock-off USC uniforms. Iowa won’t have too many problems with the real USC, though. Iowa 28, USC 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Scratch where it itches, Phil Parker. Iowa 23, USC 17

Pregame Holiday Bowl links

» No. 16 Iowa vs. No. 22 USC: The Big Analysis, Holiday Bowl edition

» Iowa takes Tigerhawk logos off helmets to honor Hayden Fry in Holiday Bowl

» Iowa football: 5 Things to know about Holiday Bowl opponent USC

» No secret to the QB sneak: How Nate Stanley and the Iowa O-line make it work almost every time

» Yes, Phil Parker’s Iowa secondary is a competitive bunch fueled by trust earned

» Iowa football notes: Kirk Ferentz still a ‘hard no’ on playing non-conference games out west

» ‘There is no win or lose in this business’: Iowa football’s day on the USS Roosevelt

» Brian Ferentz would have Iowa run the ball 70 percent of the time, but that’s not reality

How to watch, listen to Iowa vs. USC

Kickoff time: 7 p.m. CT Friday

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 (Hawkeye Radio Network)

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @GazetteOnIowa

