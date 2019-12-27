Iowa vs. USC preview: Holiday Bowl time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

No. 16 Iowa (9-3) takes on No. 22 USC (8-4) Friday night in the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Holiday Bowl predictions

Line: Iowa -2.5

Marc Morehouse — It’s been a good year. Sweep this leg and in heaven there is no beer. Yes, that line was edited out of a Beatles song. Iowa 27, USC 24

Mike Hlas — The Hawkeyes haven’t won in California since 1987. Which is 31 years and 11 months since the last time they won in Nebraska. Iowa 18, USC 17

Jeff Johnson — It’s been a long season, I’ve got nothing pithy left to say. USC 24, Iowa 17

Beth Malicki — I never got to meet Hayden Fry but I sure wish I had. Of all his accomplishments, accolades and praise, it struck me that he was most proud of giving Jerry LeVias a football scholarship. That single act integrated the Southwest Conference. That’s how you create a legacy. Iowa 28, USC 24

Ben Visser — Weirdly, Iowa struggled with Iowa State when ISU wore the knock-off USC uniforms. Iowa won’t have too many problems with the real USC, though. Iowa 28, USC 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Scratch where it itches, Phil Parker. Iowa 23, USC 17

Pregame Holiday Bowl links

How to watch, listen to Iowa vs. USC

Kickoff time: 7 p.m. CT Friday

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 (Hawkeye Radio Network)

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @GazetteOnIowa