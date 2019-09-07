Iowa vs. Rutgers preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Big Ten football play starts early this year for Iowa and Rutgers as the No. 20-ranked Hawkeyes (1-0) host the Scarlet Knights (1-0) Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Here are our predictions, plus all the information on how to follow the game.

Iowa vs. Rutgers predictions

Line: Iowa -20.5

Marc Morehouse — “The Sopranos” always will be my No. 1 TV show. Rutgers Hauer will always be my favorite actor. Something something Springsteen. Iowa 34, Rutgers 21

Mike Hlas — Last week, I got a press release for a convenience-store food item that was designated the official pizza of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Coincidentally, I’ve just been named the official cheese of this newspaper. Iowa 31, Rutgers 17

Jeff Johnson — Rutgers University was named after Revolutionary War hero Colonel Henry Rutgers. I’m here to entertain and inform you people. Iowa 38, Rutgers 21

Beth Malicki — Bruce Aune is retiring after 34 years at KCRG. So get your resume in quick. Prior experience is required but with the low unemployment rate we’re flexible. Iowa 31, Rutgers 17

Ben Visser — Rutgers won a football game last week! Which means it’s only good for one or two more wins this season. Iowa 35, Rutgers 10

Todd Brommelkamp — All the fun and excitement of a low-level early September non-conference game but in Big Ten form! Iowa 34, Rutgers 10

Watch, listen to Iowa vs. Rutgers

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Complete listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa

Pregame links

» Iowa vs. Rutgers: The Big Analysis

» Mekhi Sargent: The Key West High Conch who found his way to Iowa

» Hlas column: In college football class system, Hawkeyes aren’t paupers

» Fun Facts: Iowa vs. Rutgers

» Mailbag: Which goes first in the Big Ten, 9-game schedule or divisions?

» 4 true freshmen in the mix early for Iowa. Will there be others?

» Michael Ojemudia hopes to engineer a great senior season for Iowa