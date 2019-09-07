Iowa vs. Rutgers preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

Big Ten football play starts early this year for Iowa and Rutgers as the No. 20-ranked Hawkeyes (1-0) host the Scarlet Knights (1-0) Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Here are our predictions, plus all the information on how to follow the game.
Iowa vs. Rutgers predictions
Line: Iowa -20.5
Marc Morehouse — “The Sopranos” always will be my No. 1 TV show. Rutgers Hauer will always be my favorite actor. Something something Springsteen. Iowa 34, Rutgers 21
Mike Hlas — Last week, I got a press release for a convenience-store food item that was designated the official pizza of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Coincidentally, I’ve just been named the official cheese of this newspaper. Iowa 31, Rutgers 17
Jeff Johnson — Rutgers University was named after Revolutionary War hero Colonel Henry Rutgers. I’m here to entertain and inform you people. Iowa 38, Rutgers 21
Beth Malicki — Bruce Aune is retiring after 34 years at KCRG. So get your resume in quick. Prior experience is required but with the low unemployment rate we’re flexible. Iowa 31, Rutgers 17
Ben Visser — Rutgers won a football game last week! Which means it’s only good for one or two more wins this season. Iowa 35, Rutgers 10
Todd Brommelkamp — All the fun and excitement of a low-level early September non-conference game but in Big Ten form! Iowa 34, Rutgers 10
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Watch, listen to Iowa vs. Rutgers
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: FS1
Watch online: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Complete listings]
Listen online: TuneIn
Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa
Pregame links
» Iowa vs. Rutgers: The Big Analysis
» Mekhi Sargent: The Key West High Conch who found his way to Iowa
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
» Hlas column: In college football class system, Hawkeyes aren’t paupers
» Mailbag: Which goes first in the Big Ten, 9-game schedule or divisions?
» 4 true freshmen in the mix early for Iowa. Will there be others?
» Michael Ojemudia hopes to engineer a great senior season for Iowa