Iowa Football

Iowa football vs. Rutgers: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs touches the helmet on the Nile Kinnick statue as the team arrives at Kinnick Stadium for their Big Ten Conference football opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
No. 20 Iowa (1-0) opens Big Ten football play Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as a 20.5-point favorite against Rutgers (1-0).

Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Iowa vs. Rutgers: The Big Analysis

» Mekhi Sargent: The Key West High Conch who found his way to Iowa

» Hlas column: In college football class system, Hawkeyes aren’t paupers

» Fun Facts: Iowa vs. Rutgers

 

Watch, listen to Iowa vs. Rutgers

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: FS1

Watch online: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Complete listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa

