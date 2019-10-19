Iowa football vs. Purdue: Live updates, How to watch

It’s homecoming in Iowa City as No. 23 Iowa (4-2, 1-2) hosts Purdue (2-4, 1-2) in Big Ten football at Kinnick Stadium.

1st Quarter updates

2:42 1st: Iowa 6, Purdue 0

Iowa's drive once again stalled in the red zone and Keith Duncan connected on a 44-yard field goal to double the Hawkeyes' lead. Duncan now leads the nation with 15 field goals this season. Iowa went 56 yards in seven plays.

5:52 1st: Quarterback Jack Plummer converted a third down on Purdue's opening drive, but the pass rush got to him on the next third down. Daviyon Nixon and A.J. Epenesa had the pressure to force a punt. Iowa takes over at its 18.

7:45 1st: Iowa 3, Purdue 0

Iowa drove 63 yards on 15 plays on the first possession of the game, even converting a fourth-and-1, but had to settle for a field goal after a rush for no gain and two incomplete passes in the red zone. Keith Duncan converted from 30 yards.

