Iowa vs. Purdue preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions

After back-to-back losses, No. 23 Iowa (4-2, 1-2) will try to right the ship Saturday when it hosts Purdue (2-4, 1-2) in Big Ten football at Kinnick Stadium.

Here are our predictions, plus details on how to watch and listen to the game.

Did you know ... Iowa QB Nate Stanley has a 21-11 record as a starter and is 13-5 at Kinnick Stadium?

Predictions

Line: Iowa -17.5

Marc Morehouse — I don’t remember anyone drinking boilermakers in “Mad Men.” Old Fashioneds on the other hand ... (do the French oak one at Cobble Hill). Iowa 40, Purdue 17

Mike Hlas — No F-35 fighter jets will fly over Kinnick Saturday. However, my 2004 Toyota Corolla will chug through Coralville. Make love, not war. Iowa 28, Purdue 14

Jeff Johnson — I challenge Malicki and Brommelkamp. Year’s salary to this week’s winner. Gotta make me some of that TV/radio money. Iowa 31, Purdue 14

Beth Malicki — I hear Kinnick is considering selling beer at home games. Mizzou started this season and at last weekend’s homecoming my kids saw what happens when middle age men can’t handle their beer during a night game. Iowa 27, Purdue 13

Ben Visser — This is a good “get right game” for the Hawkeyes. Iowa 27, Purdue 10

Todd Brommelkamp — Iowa should win its homecoming game easily. That’s should, not will. Iowa 37, Purdue 9

Watch, listen live

Kickoff time: 11:01 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KGYM-AM 1600, KXIC-AM 800, KKRQ-FM 100.7 [Statewide listings]

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @marcmorehouse, @Hlas, @jeje66, @GazetteOnIowa